Exercise

https://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=pentti

https://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=pubi

https://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=nohynek

Lecturer Pentti“Pub“To Nohydied on November 28, 2020 in Espoo at the age of 89. He was born in Helsinki on January 8, 1931.

Nohynek lived his first years in Helsinki’s Sörka, and since childhood, Stad’s slang remained a speaker.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

Before the war, the family moved to Munkkiniemi, whose co-educational school (MYK) became a key factor in Nohynek’s life. The future wife Aija was also found there.

Nohy worked at MYK as a gym place throughout his working life. The work ethic and the work of Aatos was absolute for him, as the firstborn of his family he had had to make everyday life easier for the single-parent family.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

Nohynek’s sports career began when Nuottapolu’s boys’ team decided to erect a decorative stand on the site of a waterworks pumping station in 1948. He played basketball at the Finnish Championships level in 1952–1956 in the Kiripoikie team and handball in the Helsinki Union. He won four Finnish championships.

At MYK, Nohynek started in 1956. The most enthusiastic students practiced on KiPo or ToPo junior teams. The best received additional lessons from the Pub. In the 1960s and 1970s, MYK rose to the ranks of the country’s leading basketball schools with championships.

Nohy also served as an referee in the men’s basketball championship series and internationally.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

He was exemplary, inspiring, energetic, and an unyielding character as both a teacher and a coach. Many former students have thanked their teacher for the bite of the exercise fly.

Nohynek’s knowledge of sports was varied, ahead of his time. He organized the school downstairs during the weightroom, when gym training was not practiced, and made an off-road running track in the school woods.

Although work and coaching took up Pub time, family meant a lot to him. The family spent their summer holidays in Heinävesi. As a result of his own toil, the country was decorated with a winter-friendly second home, and in retirement years it was the number one home.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

The grandchildren spent time with Pub and Aija adventuring and playing sports, also competitively.

The pub was Aija’s caregiver for 10 years. As the disease progressed, the Pub visited the nursing home once a day, often twice.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

I played the heartbeat did not leave the Pub, and road cycling was also a beloved pastime: at the age of 89, the Pub pedaled 3,600 kilometers.

When a rapidly advancing illness prevented cycling, the Pub toured the loop on a rollator at his home corners and did a stair workout at home with dumbbells in his backpack to stay in the condom until the end.

Tough guy!

Hanna Nohynek

Petri Nohynek

Aino Huxley

The authors are Pentti Nohynek’s daughter, son and granddaughter.