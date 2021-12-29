Memoir Pentti Murole 1934–2021

Professor, M.Sc. Pentti (Pena) Murole died suddenly on December 12, 2021 in Pakila, Helsinki, at the age of 87. He was born in Helsinki on October 27, 1934.

Murole enrolled as a student at the Finnish Co-educational School on Nervanderinkatu in 1953, where his grandparents were caretakers and cooks.

He graduated from the Helsinki University of Technology in 1961.

His father inspired by tradition, Murole started as an intern in 1955 on the Railway Board. The first job of a recent graduate engineer was Kunnallistekniikka Oy. In 1970, Murole and his colleagues founded Liikennetekniikka Oy, and since 1992 LT-konsultit Oy.

Murole was a respected visionary in urban planning, a leader in the consulting world for seven decades. He was an apprentice to many young people, giving impetus to his career.

He focused on the key problems and solutions in transport and urban planning. The solutions were always based on an urban cultural starting point. One of Murole’s mottos was that while the city is an ongoing process, it needs to be ready at all times. Poetry, love and courage were repeated in his speeches. Poetry – striving for the unknown – love working for people – courage – being humble.

The piercing professional challenged the prevailing notion. Sometimes he questioned the solutions made and did not always get praise for his opinions.

Metro- and rail traffic surveys were at the heart of Murole’s work. Another area of ​​passion was the development of urban centers, which began with his participation in the process of in-depth interaction in Pietarsaari.

Murole was setting up a design company, Devecon Export Company. Libya developed into a large customer at a time when Finland was suffering from a recession. Over the years, handsome congress and administrative centers and the city of Ras Lanuf were designed and built. In the early 1990s, Murole established an office in Tripoli, where several Finns worked. In 2001, he sold his company to WSP.

Penan inside the bearish essence hid a deeply civilized man interested in the world. He quickly ignited new things and ideas, sought a wide-ranging debate between different perspectives and social fields of power, and enjoyed provocative conversations.

Penan People can’t be planned, stone can be! book from 2012 describes his work and society over six decades. After leaving the design work, Pena wrote about 700 blogs in the last ten years.

Penalle family was the most important thing in life.

It included a wife, Liisa, children from the first marriage, seven grandchildren and five grandchildren, which were important to Pena especially in the last years, and Liisa’s offspring.

Auri Häkkinen

Olli Lehtovuori

Roger Wingren

The authors are friends of Pentti Murole.