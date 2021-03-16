Musician

https://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=pentti+lasanen

Pentti Lasanendied of a serious illness on March 13, 2021 in Helsinki at the age of 84. He was born in Kotka on September 17, 1936.

Lasanen absorbed the swing of the swing season when he was a little boy in Sweden as a war child.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

For almost 70 years, he worked in the music industry as a conductor and soloist from small bands to a symphony orchestra, as a solo and ensemble singer, as a multi-instrumentalist, and as an arranger and composer.

Lasanen was thus the actual gambler in the positive sense of the word. He was also an educator and theorist analyzing jazz music.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

“Jazz music has two elements that are different from other music. Svengi arises from three-transformed syncopes, the adoption of which requires talent. It sounds effortless, but implementing it is not it. Another special feature is the blues scale. If these are missing, I wonder: jazz? ” Lasanen stated in an interview with the online magazine Jazzrytmit in 2009.

Lasanen was known as a humble person and a true gentleman.

His playing partners over the years were Erik Lindström, Ronnie Kranck, Jörgen Petersen, Ossi Runne, Rauno Lehtinen, Taisto Wesslin, Kaj Pahlman, Seppo Hovi, Antti Sarpila and many other musicians.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

“In addition to technical skills, the caller must have the right attitude, because it is about conveying emotion to the listener,” Lasanen said in Jazzrytmit magazine. “I am grateful that I have had to do this work with such musicians coming from different generations.”

Lasanen The Radio Dance Orchestra, the Four Cats Choir and Stone facein the ranks of the TV program in their various roles and as the record company’s recording manager.

Pentti Lasanen’s Big Swing Orchestra was one of his favorite children, where he was allowed to make music with his daughter, singer Minna Lasanen.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

Lasanen was founding the Finnish PerinneJazz Association and became an honorary member in 2018.

He will also play on the record released by the association 2020 The Best of Finnish Classical Jazz. This recording remained one of his last recordings.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

Pentti Lasanen received several awards and awards: the Pro Finlandia medal in 2002, two Jussi awards in 1966 and the Georg Malmsten jubilee award in 2002.

He also won the Autumn Tune competition in 1985, and at the 2006 Imatra Big Band Festival, he was named Jazz Legend No. 12.

Friends and partners remember Pentti with warmth.

Conductor Okko Kamu describes him as a cosmopolitan and a versatile talent outside of jazz as well. “Contemporary Renaissance Artist!” Kamu says.

Opera singer Jaakko Ryhänen states that Pentti was “the number one in his own genre who constantly thought about the technique of using sound and its development”.

Jazz musician Antti Sarpila recalls Pentti’s playing, the authentic swing of which was seen and heard.

“The most analytical and decent bohemian in our music history,” describes music consultant Seppo Hovi.

Martti Koljonen

The author is a friend and partner of Pentti Lasanen.