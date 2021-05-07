Professor

https://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=pentti+matti+kauranen

Pentti Matti Kauranendied in Helsinki on April 2, 2021. He was 91 years old, born in Riga on February 4, 1930.

In his childhood family, Kauranen was the oldest of five children. His business father’s company sold fabrics from the Pori cotton mill in the Baltics. The mother belonged to the German-speaking minority in the Baltics. Before the wars, the family returned to their father’s hometown of Vyborg, where they had to evacuate twice and eventually ended up in Tampere.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

When young As a master, Kauranen worked as the chief chemist of the Eno uranium mine. He received his doctorate in radiochemistry in 1962. The research tool for radiochemists is a particle accelerator, the closest of which was in Uppsala at that time.

Thanks to the Asla scholarship, Kauranen was also offered the opportunity to work at US universities.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

Many of Professor Kauranen’s studies concerned environmental health. Studies have shown, for example, how the health effects of nuclear tests carried out by the great powers were surprisingly evident, especially in the Sámi, who eat a lot of reindeer and live in pure Lapland.

After the explosion of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the studies mapped how great health risks the nuclear fallout posed in each region of Finland.

As many as two of Kauranen’s many studies have been published in the world’s most prestigious scientific journal, Nature.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

When a new university was founded in Kuopio, Kauranen was one of the pioneers and the first professors. In Kuopio, his career was led by the Deputy Rector and Acting. rector’s duties.

During his last years of work, Kauranen served as director of the higher education policy department of the Ministry of Education. When he retired, he was still the Secretary General of the Finnish Academy of Sciences for a five-year term.

Pentti Kauranen was the first chairman of the Pyhäjärvi Kauraste family association. After the re-independence of the Baltic countries, he volunteered as a mentor to help the countries rebuild their universities.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

He relaxed in his cottage in the beautiful scenery of Koli. The nature conservation idea and green values ​​have been passed on from Penti to future generations.

He met his wife, Sirkka-Liisa, in the run-up to the Christian Association of Students. The union ended with the death of Sirkka-Liisa after 62 years in common.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

Pentti was conciliatory and calm in nature. He was not afraid to go to the tough negotiations, as he was confident that even difficult conflicts would be reconciled. Pentti was always honest and straightforward in all his actions.

He retained his sharp intellect and exceptional memory until the end. His hobby had been to memorize the Finnish train timetable when the new one appeared, and even in his last days he was able to list the stations of any railway connection.

Pentti’s close circle included two sons and a daughter, as well as three grandchildren. As a father and stake, he was warm-hearted and caring.

Ilkka Kauranen

Olli Kauranen

The authors are Pentti Kauranen’s son and brother.