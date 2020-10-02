Pekka V. Virtanen 1929–2020

Professor

Pekka Veikko Virtanendied on 15 August 2020 in Espoo at the age of 91.

He was born in Lappeenranta on March 10, 1929.

Virtanen graduated from the Helsinki University of Technology with a master’s degree in engineering in 1951 and a doctorate in 1975.

He diligently wrote on issues in his field for both trade journals and opinion pages. Reprints of his publications have also been taken and used as learning materials.

Virtanen worked in the topography of the Defense Forces from 1953 to 1955 and as a real estate engineer and commercial analyst in Lauritsala from 1955 to 1965.

Virtanen was elected director of the Kymenlaakso Regional Planning Association (later the Regional Planning Association) in 1965.

At that time, he was a member of the board of the Kymenlaakso Chamber of Commerce and the board of the Finnish Regional Planning Association, as well as a special teacher at the Helsinki University of Technology.

In 1976 Virtanen was appointed Professor of Real Estate at the Helsinki University of Technology in the Surveying Department.

He worked as a professor and director of the Center for Continuing Education in Urban Planning, JRC at TKK from 1990 to 1996. In this task he succeeded the architect Olli Kivi.

The department was multidisciplinary and nationwide. According to Virtanen, Finland lacked multidisciplinary community planning education, ie the so-called planner training. Its duration abroad was three to five years. Examples were found in Switzerland, Britain and the Netherlands.

In her work, Virtanen promoted the internationalization of community planning. At his initiative, the Helsinki University of Technology joined Aesop (Association of European Schools of Planning) when this network was established in 1988.

Virtanen the critical view is that the free market does not best address land pricing and availability. He recommended the zoning of municipally owned land and the annual value added tax for private undeveloped zoning plots.

Virtanen ended up as an honorary member of several associations, a recipient of medals in the field and the 1st class knight’s badge of the Order of the White Rose of Finland. He was defeated by the multidisciplinary expert training in urban planning, the so-called. At the 50-year anniversary celebration of the long course 2018 at Dipoli in Otaniemi.

By military rank, he was an engineer captain.

Virtanen practiced photography and received awards for it. His work is Everyday pictures collection at a museum in the field in Helsinki.

His interest in fine arts and literature manifested itself as an exlibris collection. One of them photographed the architect Uno Ullberg’s art museum for Virtanen in beloved Vyborg.

Work communities get to know Virtanen as a stubborn gentleman, an original thinker and a respected expert.

The sons of the family take care of their father for the rest of the years in the service home where he lived with his wife Ulla.

Hilkka Lehtonen

Kauko Viitanen

Mervi Ilmonen

The authors are former colleagues of Pekka Virtanen.