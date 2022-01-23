Memoir Pekka Sutela 1951–2021

Economist Pekka Sutela died in Helsinki on December 30, 2021 after a long illness. He was 70 years old, born in Tornio on 15 February 1951.

Sutela was an internationally acclaimed researcher. Book The Political Economy of Putin’s Russia (2012) represented the pinnacle of his extensive production and became a critical success in the scientific journals of the East and the West. Sutela’s strength was seen as its rare ability to penetrate what was really happening in the Russian economy.

Sutelan his gifts shone in his studies from the beginning, but he was also active in the Oulu Community School and the Biology Club. He majored in economics at the University of Helsinki, graduating in 1973 and becoming a university lecturer in the same year.

He received his Ph.D. in 1984 from the “School of Optimal Design” in Soviet Science. The thesis spawned contacts with Soviet scholars, some of whom later belonged to the staffs of Mikhail Gorbachev and Boris Yeltsin.

Like many members of his generation, Sutela began his career as a social scientist as a Marxist. It was about the ideology of youth. At the latest during his doctoral studies, views changed, where contacts with dissident Soviet colleagues played a role.

Sutelasta became a liberal, politically independent economist, and Western economics took victory over Marxist theory in his research.

There was a great demand in Finland for a qualified researcher of the economy of the eastern neighbor. There were few experts in the area, and people who did not even know Russia appeared as experts. Sutela brought a scientific approach and a social picture to the analysis. Already his sources were unique in that he read not only statistics but also Literaturnaja Gazeta.

Sutela worked at the University of Helsinki for almost 20 years, including 1995–1997 as a professor of transition economics research. The students considered him an inspiring lecturer. Jukka Pekkarinen’s and Sutela’s basic textbook on economics was read at universities for almost 20 years.

Sutela also visited several foreign universities and research institutes as a researcher and teacher.

Another He had a two-decade career at the Bank of Finland, where he worked e.g. Bofit, head of the Emerging Economies Research Institute.

For the rest of his career, he continued as a docent and worked as a Professor of Practice at LUT University in Lappeenranta.

Sutela was a self-respecting and sometimes sarcastic person. In high school, a teacher once asked if he had ever answered incorrectly in a lesson. “Yes, once in the second grade of college,” he admitted.

As a parent, he was more self-critical. Just before the break-up of the Soviet Union in 1991, he made the mistake of assessing in an interview that the great power would stand. Afterwards, he briskly admitted his prediction error.

In 2011 Sutela resigned from the Bank of Finland only at the age of 60, but in full service according to the bank’s pension rules at the time. In the He-story of Suomen Kuvalehti, he said that it was time to leave if he planned to do something new in the next 20 years. A long-term severe illness prevented the plan from materializing.

Pekka Sutela was married to journalist Iiris Lappalainen. They have three adult children and one grandchild.

Gustav Hulkko

Jukka Pekkarinen

The authors are schoolmates and long-term friends of Pekka Sutela.