Memoir Pave Maijanen was one of Finland’s best-known and most beloved pop music composers

Finland one of the most famous and beloved pop musicians Pave Maijanen has died of a serious illness. Maijanen was 70 years old when she died.

In the spring of 2019, Maijanen was diagnosed with incurable motoneuron disease ALS, which degenerates the body’s muscles. Maijanen spoke about her illness and well-being in an extensive interview For HS in the fall of 2020. At Maijas, ALS progressed really fast. Just over a year ago, talking about the diagnosis and breathing had already become difficult, and the movement took place in a wheelchair.

From the right named Pekka Juhani Maijanen was born on September 3, 1950 in Lappeenranta. His father was working in the local garrison, where the family also lived. The spark to the music came on as early as listening to the conscript orchestra and playing the piano in the kindergarten ballroom.

His first instrument was a harmonica acquired at the age of six, with which Maijanen also played his first gigs in the garrison. Maijanen lived in the garrison until 1969.

Already as a teenager, Maijanen was nicknamed Paavo, who still became Pave. After Lappeenranta’s bands, he got to know him by this name in Finland and in Helsinki’s music circles, where Maijanen began to make an impact quickly after his years in Lappeenranta. In 1969 he became the guitarist of the Kristian band, and in 1971 he was already invited to join Pepe & Paradise to play bass. Both were among the most popular bands of their time.

Pave Maijanen 1975.­

Pave Maijanen at a gig with the Royals band 1977. Albert Järvinen (left), keyboardist Mikko Rintanen and Pave Maijanen. In the background Drummer Ippe Cache.­

Maijanen gained a reputation as a great musician who can play almost anything. If Maijanen was still seen in local bands on drums and trumpet in Lappeenranta, it did not stop her from taking over guitar or bass later. Especially as a bassist, Maijanen began to reap fame.

Before Maijanen focused on rock in her successful solo career. Short-lived Rock’N’Roll Band Dave Lindholmin and Affe Forsmanin became known for the hit sung by Maijanen I’m Gonna Roll. Maijanen then founded what became known as the Hurriganes guitarist Albert Järvisen and a drummer Ippe Kätän with the Royals, which combines progressive rock and blues.

The transition to a solo career began in 1980 Pave’s Mistakes with the album. The band, which eventually transformed into the band Mistakes, recorded their biggest hit in 1981, Take care of, which represents the leading edge of Maijanen ‘s production.

Maijanen has playfully described her production as being divided into two camps: “matter and wood hay.” The so-called “wood hay” section was represented, for example, by Maijanen’s first solo single in Finnish, Ai ai ai (1982).

Reggae music had a big impact on Maijanen’s successful solo production. Maijanen (1984) and Burning Heart (1985) records made him more popular than ever before. Running on the Reggae pedal would you go is an enduring hit and an age – old classic that a tooth of time has not been able to gnaw at a millimeter.

At the same time, in the mid-1980s, Maijanen also successfully produced three Dingo albums.

Bandmates have described Maija as a type of credit who handled her role with piety and said things directly. During the tour, the band members also enjoyed Maijanen’s original humor. At the peak of popularity in the mid-80s after the Rovaniemi gig, Maijanen announced in the guesthouse room, according to the band’s testimony at the time: “I’m going to sleep naked, Rovaniemi has earned it!”

Pertti Neumann and Pave Maijanen 1991.­

In 1992, Maijanen represented Finland at the Eurovision Song Contest Yamma Yamma, who finished last in the race. After a successful period, the beginning of the 90s was a quieter time for Maijanen’s success, until the Champions line-up was born. Kirkan, Hectorin, Pepe Willbergin and the band formed by Maijanen became a huge success. The sold-out hall concert series and the best-selling recording of 1999 on the album Mestarit Areena are part of the history of Finnish pop music.

Ami Aspelund was assisted in the 1983 Eurovision Song Contest by a choir consisting of Pave Maijanen, Jokke Seppälä, Johnny Gustavsson and Kari Kuusamo.­

Pave Maijanen 1998.­

Performers named Pepe Willberg, Pave Maijanen, Kirka and Hector in 1988.­

In the 2000s, Maijanen continued to perform solo and made two albums. Released in 2010, Everything in Peace remained his last record. In 2015, Maijanen participated in the fourth season of the Life Only program, which is especially remembered for her version Anssi Kelan Wherebyfrom the song.

Maijanen was a sought after musician. He was hired as a bassist for the Wigwam band’s 50th anniversary tour in the fall of 2018. Maijanen had been the band’s producer since 1975. Nuclear Nightclub on the disc.

During that tour, Maijanen began to notice the first symptoms of ALS. Maijanen continued touring until 2019, until playing became too awkward.

Pave Maijanen at the 40th anniversary concert of Love Records in Tavastia in 2006.­

Pave Maijanen and Kisu Jernström at a church commemoration at the Uspenski Cathedral in Helsinki in March 2007.­

Maijasella and his long-time wife With Lisa has two children. Appearance of his son Vihtori Maijanen with Maunulatalo in the spring of 2019 was one of Maijanen’s last public appearances.

In her free time, Maijanen enjoyed the ranks of the charity team Pietarinkatu Oilers, for example. Founded in 1989, the hockey team consists mainly of musicians and has raised more than two million euros for charity throughout their history.

Pave Maijanen is preparing his album in the studio located on MTV’s premises in 2010.­

The cottage in Kesälahti was an important place for Maijanen. Rowing there has also been your origin. Maijanen, who has been involved in photography since she was young, organized her first photo exhibition in Kesälahti in 2020 with the help of Stefan Bremer.

Maijanen leaves a completely inimitable and self-contained catalog in the history of Finnish pop music as a songwriter, producer, performer and person.

Stars of the 2015 Only Life program season: Pave Maijanen, Vicky Rosti, Sanni, Anssi Kela, Antti Tuisku, VilleGalle and Maija Vilkkumaa.­

Pave Maijanen at the opening of his photo exhibition on October 27, 2020.­