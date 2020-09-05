Fennougristi

Paul Kokladied on May 16, 2020 in Tallinn at the age of 90. He was born in Kärdla, Hiiumaa, on August 17, 1929.

Kokla studied Estonian language and fennougristics at the University of Tartu under Johannes Voldemar Veski and Paul Ariste. Inspired by Ariste early on, he turned to a research career. In 1964, a dissertation on the possessive suffix of the Mari language was completed.

All Finnish estophiles and those who have studied Estonian recognize Paul Kokla’s name from numerous bilingual dictionaries, the most recent of these Finnish-Estonian co-dictionaries, which was published in 2003.

Historic linguistics and lexicography became the career of this Hiiumaa patriot, who originally intended to be a sea captain. He worked as a researcher at the Institute of Estonian Language and Literature from his graduation until his retirement, and in part even after that.

In-depth knowledge of Finno-Ugric languages, especially Estonian, Finnish, Mari and Hungarian, was essential in both dictionary work and teaching. In addition to theoretical knowledge of these languages, Paul Kokla also spoke them, Finnish in an almost native way. Paul Kokla taught Estonian at the University of Göttingen from 1971 to 1973, at the University of Turku and Åbo Akademi University from 1980 to 1982 and at the University of Pecs in Hungary, where he was also the director of the Finno-Ugric Department from 1991 to 1995.

In dictionary work, Kokla developed a close relationship with Helsinki, the Finnish Language Research Center. Although he only taught the Estonian language lectureship at the University of Turku – according to the then system – for two years, he remained in Turku with a large circle of friends, and the city has remained important to the entire Kokla family.

Estonia joined the European Union in 2004 and Estonia became one of the official languages ​​of the Union. When I was preparing the Estonian translation department of the European Parliament since 2003, Paul Kokla was my gray eminence, whom I could always count on. He understood both the linguistic and social dimension of the task.

The retirement years at the latest showed that of all the languages, the dialects of Hiiumaa were closest to Paul and Hiiumaa was the most beloved of all places. Dictionaries are usually created together with others, but he made the dictionary of the Hiiumaa dialect alone. It was published in 2015. Suvikoti Otsa-Mihkli made it possible to participate in the life of Hiiumaa just like a schoolboy.

Paul Kokla was a wide-ranging consumer and author of culture, a diligent reader of fiction and a listener of classical music. Until his final year, he took part in a linguistic debate and assisted his wife Tiiu, a poet and translator, while he was still working on Juha Hurme’s work Niemi. Its translation is now with the publisher.

Helena Rautala

The author is a colleague and friend of Paul Kokla.