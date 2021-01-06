Academician

, Professor Olli Erkki Lehtodied in Helsinki on 31 December 2020. He was 95 years old, born in Helsinki on 30 May 1925.

Olli Lehto’s tragic age group was raped at the age of 17 from the school bench to vocations and after a quick training, first to the Isthmus against the Red Army, then to the Lapland War against the Wehrmacht. Awakening to adulthood and responsibility for the homeland was the dullest possible.

Immediately after the wars, Lehto began his studies at the University of Helsinki with a major in mathematics. In 1948, he received a rare opportunity to study abroad, as a doctoral student of Rolf Nevanlinna in Zurich. The dissertation was completed the following year.

Grove made three handsome careers: as a scientist, as an administrator of science, and finally as a historian of science.

Lehto did his main work as a professor of mathematics at the University of Helsinki, continuing the classic line of Finnish mathematics: function theory, in which he specialized in quasi-conformal descriptions and Teichmüller’s spaces. He supervised 18 dissertations. During his career, Lehto lectured at more than a hundred universities around the world. He was awarded the rank of Academician in 1975.

During his travels around the world, the curious academic became acquainted with the mind open to other cultures. The trips were quite adventures for Eva’s spouse and three children, who often accompanied her.

As an administrator Lehto promoted to rector of the University of Helsinki (1983–1988) and chancellor (1988–1993). The top scientist was also elected to many international positions such as Secretary General of the International Mathematical Union (IMU) and Vice President of the World University Association (IAU). As a skilled science diplomat, Lehto reconciled the conflicting views of the parties to the Cold War and received recognition from both the East and the West.

In 1978, Lehto piloted the IMU Mathematics Congress held at Finlandia Hall, which was probably the largest international event in the building after Etyk. As the university’s jubilee year in 1990, he invited the rectors of the world’s top universities to Helsinki within the framework of the IAU, whose dazzling procession toned down the street audience.

Lehto the Roman dignity and seriousness of the men of the oak leaf generation were reflected in their official work, gravity. The state, the university, and the prestige of science were serious matters that were not at all worth counting on play. In more private contexts, however, Lehto emerged as a rather funny companion of dignitaries.

Lehto spent his third career in his retirement years, when he became very enthusiastic about becoming a historian in his field and wrote biographical works by numerous scientists, including Rolf Nevanlinna, the history of IMU and two of his own memoirs. As a hobby, he collected the world’s butterflies and also achieved a scientific position as a lepidopterologist.

Osmo Pekonen

The author is a mathematician and a friend of Olli Lehto.