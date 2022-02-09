Memoir Olavi Rinteenpää 1924–2022

Specialist dental technician, obstacle course Olavi Rinteenpää died at the age of 97 in Kerava on 10 January 2022. He was born on 24 September 1924.

Rinteenpää began his studies as a dental technician as an apprentice at the Dental Laboratory in 1939. His studies were changed to a radio job on the front for a couple of years. He graduated as a dental technician in 1949.

His professional career Rinteenpää started in Helsinki until he set up his own laboratory in Kerava in the late 1950s. He completed his studies as a specialist dental technician in 1979. His long career ended in retirement at the age of 78.

His wife Hillevin Olavi met in Tuusula on May Day 1946. They married in 1950, moved from Vantaa to Kerava in 1953 and had four children, six grandchildren and two grandchildren.

The long marriage lasted nearly 70 years, ending in the death of the spouse in January 2020.

Slope head initially ran together with his brother Aulis at Tuusula Voima-Veiko. He started racing at a relatively old age, his first track race was in the summer of 1948, and in 1951 he tried the hurdles. The sport continued at Kisa-Veiko in Helsinki, and he reached the international top in the following years.

His biggest achievements were fourth place in the 3,000-meter hurdles at the Helsinki Olympics in 1952, the unofficial world record in 1953, and the silver medal at the European Championships in Bern in 1954. The official world record could have been close in the fall of 1956 in Budapest if he had not collapsed in the last hurdle. He later said he would not have changed a day out of his life except that one day.

Preparation and the training took place between family and work. However, in an interview with Juoksija magazine in 1980, Rinteenpää mentioned as a guide: “Get the boys a good wife! That’s when the condition goes up – at least that’s what happened to me. ” He ended his career in 1958.

After his sports career, Olavi’s life was filled with, among other things, family, work, playing chess, active fitness, association activities at the Lions Association, a lively social life and summer camping in Luopioinen. Offspring also remembers him as an avid board game player and contestant. He was an avid bench athlete and followed various sporting events, empathizing strongly with them.

Father spent the last years in a nursing home in Kerava with a memory impairment. He was polite to himself to the end, happy with his family, and grateful for his good and rich life — and always remembered to be satisfied that he had taken care of his life.

Suvi Sankala

The author is the daughter of Olavi Rinteenpää.