Priest of the deaf

, Count Olavi Ikonendied at his home in Kiiming on April 10, 2021, impaired by a rapidly progressing illness. He was 84 years old, born in Helsinki on April 26, 1936.

Ikonen lived the first years of his life in an orphanage, attended school in Jyväskylä as an adopted child of a family of officials and studied at the Faculty of Theology in Helsinki.

Friendship with deaf boys living as tenants in a childhood home was a turning point for Ikonen. He recognized the minority status of sign language speakers. As a young man, Ikonen found a spiritual home in the old-fashioned Lestadian revival movement and kept personal faith in happiness, even through the years of treatment meetings that shook the revival movement in the 1970s.

Ikonen married Sirkka Kolmonen. They had six children.

For Ikonen, his own family was a special pleasure. It expanded in abundance to the fourth generation. Ikonen had a personal and loving relationship with everyone in his family.

Priest Ikonen was consecrated in 1964. Among other things, he worked as a chaplain in Paimio, from where he became pastor of Ranua. The move from the prosperous southern Finnish region to the middle of a difficult structural change in the north was marked by early snowfall in the first autumn, which destroyed the crop.

Ikonen renewed the functions of the parish. After seeing the mentally handicapped locked up in his homes, he set up a club for them.

In 1970–1994, Ikonen held the position of deaf priest in the counties of Oulu and Lapland. In his geographically wide area, he cared for the deaf and deafblind, also acting as an interpreter.

The priest was present from the courtrooms to the car repair shop and also had the opportunity to observe how smoothly the deafblind controlled his 20-bull herd.

Icon avoided hierarchies, formalities, and flatnesses. He dared and knew how to act in a unique way and lived boldly. In his sermon, Sky Sky and the Mercedes passenger car fit into the same sentence. When speaking, Ikonen used simple and clear language so that everyone present understood. He suffered a stutter, but the difficulty of speaking did not silence him. With his whole body, his expression and gestures, he tinted his expression.

As a family priest Ikonen was an expected and memorable guest at homes and at family celebrations. The encounter with him was a surprise, say a group gymnastics, in which all those present participated in a way.

Ikonen liked to describe life in Latin. “Omnia mea mecum porto” (The position of all my property with me) was one of his motto.

Icon was an avid team player and even found an old place in games for different ages.

Last summer, she visited her biological mother’s hometown of Ruokolahti and met relatives she didn’t know before.

Until the end of his life, Ikonen became enthusiastic about the human mind and perceived individual uniqueness, also in himself.

When he met, he used to say “tell me something about yourself” and then listened.

Leena Valkeapää

The author is the daughter of Olavi Ikonen.