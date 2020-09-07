Memoir Mirja Salminen 1924–2020

Diploma in Engineering Mirja Salminen (os Jämes) died on July 20, 2020 in Espoo on the age of 95. He was born on October 13, 1924 in Jyväskylä, the place he additionally lived his childhood and youth.

Salminen had been the athletic stars of their time. He represented Jyväskylä’s Kisa-Tovers, his most important sport was fencing. Focused coaching started on the age of 13 when Edvin Lundell, an engineer on the Kangas paper mill, known as for character exams.

Mirja “Mirkku” Salminen grabbed her first gold on the Central Finland District Championships in 1939. After that, she managed to win quite a few Finnish championships in numerous sports activities within the Forties.

The younger teak athlete rose to the columns of nationwide magazines on the age of twenty-two on the newest when he received the coed educational world championship within the hurdles in Paris. Along with his efficiency, he additionally set a brand new Finnish file for bringing the world file nearer.

Helsingin Sanomat glowed on September 1, 1947, when Salminen opened a brand new chapter within the wonderful historical past of our sport.

Salminen additionally represented Finland on the 1948 London Olympics.

For a grasp’s diploma in engineering Mirja Salminen graduated from the Division of Chemistry on the Helsinki College of Expertise in 1950. Throughout her research, she had time to work for the Otaniemi Teekkarikylä Building Committee along with aggressive sports activities, when the Helsinki College of Expertise was run from Helsinki to Espoo.

Salminen made his profession as a instructor, working for the longest time as a head instructor on the Pori Technical College. Her partner was Kauko Salminen, an industrial guide, with whom they’d three kids.

Mirja Salminen adopted her husband, who had made a profession within the chemical business, to Pori, Valkeakoski and at last to Kauniainen, the place he lived for the final many years.

Versatile Salminen was identified not solely as a graduate engineer and athlete, but in addition as a talented pianist. Symphony live shows had been a beloved pastime for him all through life.

Mirja Salminen’s life is characterised by motion, power and exercise. He could have inherited his angle from residence, however perseverance may be strengthened in work and sports activities.

The worlds of each expertise and sport had been strongly masculine within the post-war many years. There was outright suspicion of ladies’s aggressive sports activities. All through his sports activities profession, Salminen was in a position to reply questions on whether or not aggressive sports activities had been appropriate for girls in any respect.

“I do not assume aggressive sports activities may cause any hurt to a lady, I can show it from my very own expertise,” Salminen replied to the journalist in 1948.

In the identical Within the interview, she additionally offered a recipe for the path wherein ladies’s sports activities ought to be developed in Finland:

“Extra ladies on sports activities fields in order that they may then develop into prime feminine athletes through the years. Extra ladies’s sports activities in sports activities competitions and call in ladies’s sports activities overseas. ”

Salminen’s message remains to be related.

Ilmi Salminen

The creator is the grandson of Mirja Salminen.