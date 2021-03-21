County Police Adviser

https://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=mikko+varis

Mikko Varisdied in Joensuu on February 23, 2021. He was 78 years old, born in Valkeala on November 8, 1942.

As a young student, Varista was fascinated by journalism, and he also dreamed of studying theater, but at the will of his parents, he began studying law at the University of Helsinki. After graduating, he worked as a namesake in a couple of municipalities and had the youngest mayor of Finland in Viitasaari for a year. Five children were born into the marriage of youth.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

The crow’s long-term hometown was Helsinki, and the last job in the capital was SAK, for which he was the corresponding lawyer. He married Tuula-Liina Saarikoski in 1978. The family also included Tuula-Liina’s daughter.

Yearning out of Helsinki began abruptly. It was decided to move to the countryside. When the title of namesake opened in Heinävesi, an old immigrant house was bought and turned into a country house. The family grew up with a girl. There were sheep, chickens and vegetable garden. Valamo Monastery became important, its inhabitants became friends.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

But country life began to feel monotonous, and the shepherd and the cannibal were no longer inspired. The position of police inspector opened in the North Karelian Provincial Government, from which Varis retired as a county police adviser in 2014. In Niinivaara, Joensuu, he was on his father’s land, Variste’s family had lived there for more than a hundred years. An old wooden house was found for the family, which was moved to in 1988. Mikko lived in this house until his death.

Mikko was a sympathetic audience of science and art, with intellect and emotion unstoppably responding to stimuli. As a humanist, he was in both senses of the word: as much a friend and favorer of the sciences and arts as a strict implementer of the human idea, through speech and deeds.

Opera was Mikko’s most beloved art form, and he managed to capture its appreciation from his skeptical close circle. And just as opera combines literature, music, theater, dance and architecture into a complete work of art, so Mikko structured it to look like life.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

Mikko’s diverse cultural hobby was not limited to the silent reception of works. He also wanted to discuss what he had read, heard, seen. The forums were the newspapers Viikko Pohjois-Karjala and Karjalainen, where Mikko published columns on current topics and introductory reviews of films and books.

In oral conversations, he drew around listeners who were amused and taught as a real-life star actor. Humor was his way of putting things in proportion.

The human community Mikko and battles but also the power of cooperation and caring Mikko saw through nature.

From the terrace of the sauna and cottage in Kesälahti, under the protection of a pine forest, there was an opportunity to observe the pair and group relationships of waterfowl. He understood the birds as a companion to the species – as proof of identification, a crow pair sculpture at the last turn of the cottage road.

Tuula-Liina Varis

Seppo Knuuttila

Yrjö Sepänmaa

The authors are Mikko Varis’ spouse and long-term friends.