Memoir Michael Cronström 1959–2021

Supplier Michael Cronström died in Veikkola on October 16, 2021. He was 61 years old, born in Helsinki on November 11, 1959.

Cronström made the most visible or really most famous career on Yle’s Swedish-language radio. Twenty-five years is a big slice in the history of both the Broadcasting Corporation and man.

One of his one of their most popular programs was Så låter Staden, which made a musical trip to eight U.S. cities.

It combined Cronström’s two passions: music and geography. We sometimes tried racing to put U.S. states on the map. I actually gathered over thirty, but Michael only forgot about Idaho. Well, that was when he had lived in New Jersey as a child.

Rock was a fan of Cronström as a fan and for work, but also as a musician: as the bassist of the band Johnny Yen, who recorded the album, and various live cover bands. As well as once a master of the sound side in numerous Helsinki clubs and big festivals around the country.

Collecting and repairing guitars was one of his favorite hobbies, also because it provided a good excuse to keep in touch with the internet with many like-minded people around the world.

Can you a köriläs-sized man to say that he was a puppy enthusiastic? Michael was, in addition to music and geography, for example, motorcycles. In his 1,600-cubic-meter Harrika, he made long, liberating trips from Veikkola around southern Finland even in his last year of life.

Michael, who read extensively, was able to stimulate a conversation on almost any subject, with anyone, in at least three languages.

Areas of specialization included sports from the time of sumo wrestling, criminal history, Bollywood movies, female singers at the forefront of Kate Bush, and most importantly, the Rolling Stones. His legendary Stones collection contained largely over a thousand records.

Woe to us the lucky ones who got to taste the dishes prepared by Michael, for example at the meetings of the Roger Whittaker Fan Club in Finland or at the home of Rita and Michael.

From carefully selected ingredients, the iron chef built a multi-course menu in which every detail was carefully thought out and each dish supported a larger whole, whether the work was exotic Asian or more mundane domestic.

At the same time, Michael put together his radio program and approached other important things in life. Lively discussions about the latter often took place until the wee hours of the morning, even when Michael, due to his illness, was unable to attend the liquid side of the evening himself.

Michael was a good friend. But even more good person. Neither by cunning nor by injustice was he made to speak evil of other people. And not even for too long progebies, which were also broadcast on the radio. Tried …

Kimmo Miettinen

The author is a friend of Michael Cronström.