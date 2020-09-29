Motion picture cameraman

Michael Chapmandied on September 20 in Los Angeles of heart failure. He was 84 years old, born in New York on November 21, 1935.

Chapman described two of Martin Scorsese’s greatest classics, Taxi driver (1976) and Like a bull of rage (1980), as well as a concert documentary by The Band The Last Waltz (1967).

Chapman was known for his fast and extensive camera movements and images of the roughness of big cities. Taxi driver cityscapes brought him the nickname sidewalk poet.

Black and white Like a raging bull and especially its boxing scenes are Chapman’s great accomplishments. They even attached cameras to the bodies of the actors.

When young sports interested Chapman more than the arts. He grew up in the Boston suburbs and studied at Columbia University. After graduating, he worked for a short time as a freight train brakeman, inspired by the beat books of Kerouac and Ginsberg. Chapman’s assistant, photographer Joseph Brun, acquired his first jobs in the field in the 1960s, initially as an assistant in commercials.

Master photographer Gordon Willis became Chapman’s apprentice. Chapman worked as an assistant photographer for Willis, including Alan J. Pakula Klute – in a criminal detective (1971) and Francis Coppola in two In the rubber age (1971 and 1974). Filming became a passion for Chapman.

As assistant photographer, Chapman also gained fame as Steven Spielberg In the killer shark (1975). As an athlete, he was able to shoot from hand to hand in rocking boats. Sometimes Chapman likened filming to waving a baseball bat. Chapman had received his first job as a filmmaker before. Hal Ashby asked him to describe Accompanying the show (1973), which has become a petty classic. Other works by Chapman in the 1970s include Martin Rittin Black list, James Tobackin The tone of the murder and Paul Schraderin Nude night. He also shot several Philip Kaufman films, among others Hikers – a metropolitan gang.

Chapman also directed a few films. Tough game (1983) were the early lead roles of Tom Cruise. Cave bear clan (1985) was based on the successful novel by Jean M. Untinen-Auel. Chapman filmed comedies directed by Ivan Reitman, Haamujengi 2 (1989) and The Kindergarten Cop (1990), among others. Gabor Csupon Bridge to a secret land After filming (2007), Chapman decided to retire.

Chapman was nominated for an Oscar twice, Like the rage of a bull and Andrew Davisin Chasing (1993). He received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Society of Cinematographers in 2004.

After his death, Scorsese issued a statement saying that Chapman’s relationship with the camera and film was intimate and almost mystical.