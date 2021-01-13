Film director

Michael Apteddied January 7, 2021 in Los Angeles. The cause of death was not disclosed to the public.

He was 79 years old, born in Aylesbury, England on February 10, 1941.

Michael David Apted studied law and history at Cambridge at the same time as John Cleese and Stephen Frears.

As a director, he did everything from documentaries To the James Bonds and worked in both television and film in both Britain and the United States.

Apted began his career in television as an intern at Granada in Manchester.

There, in 1964, the trainee was commissioned to search 14 seven-year-olds for interviews on love, money, race, and other topics to be guided by Paul Almond. Seven Up document.

When the lives of the same children were returned after seven years, Apted directed the sequel. A total of nine parts have accumulated. Last, 63 Up, premiered in 2019.

Up documents the series is the most significant work of Apted’s career. He received the prestigious Peabody Award for it. Following the example of the British series, similar ones have been made in Japan, South Africa and Sweden, among others.

Apted said the hardest thing was to do 7 Plus Seven (1970) because Jurot 14-year-olds spoke little to nothing. In the documents, he relied, among other things, on his view that class society is still a reality in Britain.

In Granada, Apted directed, among other things Coronation Street soap set. His first film The Triple Echo he directed in 1972.

Apted’s most famous film, American The daughter of a miner (1980), received seven Oscar nominations. Sissy Spacek won an Oscar for her lead role as country singer Loretta Lynnina.

Gorky Park suspense film (1983) Apted made in Helsinki, which screened Moscow. Gorillas in misty mountains (1988) and Nell (1994) provided quality entertainment in Hollywood to an adult audience.

When the world is not Enough (1999) was Apted’s Bond film, part 19 of the series, starring Pierce Brosnan. Also The Stories of Narnia: The Caspian’s Journey to the End of the World (2010) represented major serial films.

Apted worked for a long time. Back in 2017, he directed an action film Unlocked.