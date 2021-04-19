Entrepreneur

Mauri Oksidied of memory disease on January 20, 2021 in Tampere.

He was 83 years old, born in Hämeenkyrö on September 27, 1937 to a farming family.

At a young age The branches became interested in the world, religions, philosophy and tourism. From 1967 he studied in London in the electronics industry, where he also worked for many years.

In 1973, he was founding the Green Line Health Store, and the philosophy of health became an important life task for him. He was involved in the development of the industry for decades as the chairman of both the Confederation of Natural Products and the Finnish Association of Health Product Traders, strongly adhering to his own views.

Oksi was also involved in the activities of the Finnish Trade Union Confederation and the Confederation of Finnish Trade Unions, took an active position on health issues and visited Parliament and the ministry to talk about them.

About tourism and mountain hiking in particular became an important hobby for Oks and a counterweight to business. He had time to visit more than a hundred different countries. The “minimum requirement” was to reach a mountain peak of more than 3,000 meters. The Ecuadorian Andes already exceeded 5,000 meters.

In Europe, the heart of Ox was mainly the Pyrenees and the home island of Mallorca.

In Mallorca Oksi also finished his work Four-dimensional thinking – the road to the Enlightenment revolution. It dealt with philosophy and life from new perspectives. He was critical of religions, but noted that Buddhism was mostly his thinking. Meditation in the mountains was part of the hike.

Mauri, with his wise thoughts, convinced many of his opinions. He was an excellent example of a person’s ability to expand both his knowledge and consciousness on an inspiring path to self-study that continued throughout his life.

Us for the nieces, Mauri was always an expected stranger and a kind of role model. It was interesting to listen to wise speech as well as stories from travel. We also met while playing card games and traveling.

Mauri Oksi was an old-fashioned gentleman with whom it was easy to discuss almost anything, and humor always fit in.

Ulla Hallila

Markku Järvenpää

Jukka Järvenpää

The authors are Mauri Oks’ life partner and nephews.