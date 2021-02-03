Supplier

Matti Juhani Vimparidied in Helsinki on January 22, 2021. He was 76 years old, born in Kajaani on April 4, 1944.

Vimpari enrolled as a student at Kajaani Lyceum in 1963 and then graduated with a master’s degree in social sciences from the University of Tampere with a major in press and information studies. After graduating, he was the editor-in-chief of Turku Student Magazine from 1969 to 1970.

In the summer of 1970, on his holiday, he heard from the BTI news that he had been fired for this post. In addition to political disagreements, Vimpar’s temperamental nature may have contributed to the dismissal. The event exceeded the national news threshold, and MA Numminen and Rauli “Badding” Somerjoki recorded a song by Numminen and Jarkko Laine A mockery of Vimpar’s separators.

Vimpari had joined the SDP in 1969 and later worked as a journalist for the Finnish Social Democratic magazine and as a political secretary to Minister Ahti Fredriksson. He later created a career as a spokesperson as Eka Group’s communications manager. He ended his career as the editor-in-chief and managing director of the social democratic Valpas magazine published in Kuopio.

In 1983, Vimpari was devising the title of Matti of the Year and founding the National Matti Day Committee, which has since given this tribute to a deserving Matti every year.

Vimpari was a prolific writer as well as a verbally talented speaker and a tireless debater.

He was a hospitable host, happy to tell stories, sang audibly and was often the center of the party. He was also a peculiar inventor and collector of interesting objects.

During his life, Matti had time to travel around the world and visit dozens of different countries. He loved his wife Kaarina greatly, with whom he traveled and spent much time in Spain during the winter.

Matti was a connoisseur who loved new landscapes, long walks, good food, drink and company. He was a person who remembered everyone who knew him.

Reeta Vimpari

Matti Poijärvi

The authors are Matti Vimpar’s daughter and a long-time friend.