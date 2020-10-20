Vice judge

Jussi Matti Mäenpäädied on 23 August 2020 in Helsinki. He was 87 years old, born in Helsinki on December 6, 1932.

Mäenpää had thoroughly delved into the history of his hometown, which always remained his hobby.

As a student In 1949, Matti Mäenpää wrote about the Finnish Lyceum in Helsinki, Ressu. Already as a high school student, he had taken over VR’s timetable book for a few years Finnish Tourist drafting. It certainly paved the way for his later work: a good whole emerges from precise details.

Mäenpää still returned to his railway hobby when he retired. Writings were written on the history of rail transport in Berlin, Hamburg, Copenhagen, Stockholm and Estonia.

Paternal the profession of lawyer may have influenced Mäenpää’s choice of law.

He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in law in 1955 and received the rank of deputy judge in 1959. At the beginning of his career, he worked in the Ministry of Finance and the Central Chamber of Commerce, where he was responsible for legal affairs, trade policy and European integration.

Extensive general education and diverse language skills gave Mäenpää a good starting point for tasks in Finland’s internationalising business life. He was deeply patriotic but at the same time completely chestly European. In addition to practicing foreign languages, he was careful about using the correct Finnish language.

Short Mäenpää had time to work as a legislative adviser in the Ministry of Justice, where his duties had also included drafting legislation related to the failed Nordek project.

He was appointed a member of the Executive Board of the National Equity Bank in 1970. In addition to legal matters, he was responsible for notarial, securities and real estate functions.

In 1983, he was appointed Head of Capital Markets and Vice President of the Bank. He held a position of trust as a member of the Board of the Finnish Cultural Foundation from 1980 to 1985.

The invitation to become the CEO of the Helsinki Stock Exchange came in 1985. In his work, Mäenpää emphasized the importance of common rules, equal rights and order.

He played an important role in reforming the regulation of the Finnish securities market, and he developed the exchange’s practices through changes in technology and organization. However, this work was interrupted by a serious illness, as a result of which Mäenpää retired in 1989.

The actual At the end of his working life, Mäenpää began to work for Estonia and its business life, when Estonia had regained its independence.

He studied the country’s language, worked in positions of trust at the Tuglas Society and the Estonian Institute in Finland, and was an advisor to the Central Bank of Estonia on EU legislation from 1999 to 2000. Retired, he also continued writing articles on his field, publishing articles in Kanava.

Matti Mäenpää is remembered as a reliable, humane, widely read and civilized person. He could delight his friends by reciting poems from foreign memory.

Literature, theater and visual arts created content for his life.

Erkki Karmila

The author is a colleague and friend of Matti Mäenpää.