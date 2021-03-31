Philosophical

Master Matti Ihamuotiladied after a long illness on February 27, 2021 in Espoo. He was 78 years old, born in Espoo on August 23, 1942.

Ihamuotila grew up at Hista Manor in Espoo and learned about the closeness to the land and nature there.

After attending the Viherlaakso co-educational school, he went mathematically as a talented student to study the field at the University of Helsinki, where he also completed a minor in computer science.

Ihamuotila initially worked at the university’s computer center as a division manager, but in 1980 moved to run the State Computer Centre’s Office 2, where the Univac mainframe computer served all Finnish universities.

Later, this unit became the CSC-Center for Scientific Computing, which in 1993 became a joint-stock company.

This centralized unit, designed to serve all universities, was initially scaled down, but Ihamuotila’s negotiation skills and rapidly improved telecommunications connections changed the situation.

Ihamuotila led CSC purposefully from 1980 to 2004 through, among other things, innovative organizational reforms.

Information technology due to rapid development, Univac soon proved obsolete. A committee chaired by Professor Martti Tienar, in which Ihamuotila was the secretary, proposed the acquisition of a supercomputer in Finland. As a result of seven years of work, a Cray supercomputer was installed at CSC in 1989 in collaboration with four ministries.

It was a significant step in handling large data sets.

Later, Ihamuotila came up with the project he had outlined as a virtual university in Finland, which would have been a collaborative network of universities. To his disappointment, however, the project did not progress as expected.

Checkmate in 1992 he built a house on the shores of Lake Sahajärvi in ​​Nuuksio, which became his home for the rest of his life. Later, a smoke sauna also rose there.

Mat had many hobbies such as long distance skiing, ice skating, freestyle swimming, tennis and reading. Tennis became the most important with age, and he continued to play doubles with his group of friends until the last years.

However, the longest hobby was hunting. For 40 years he was the self-appointed hunting director of the Hista Hunting Club. Already at the age of 15, he overthrew his first deer.

Matti was a fine, unusually big-hearted person who cared more about others than about himself. He always asked for news and was really interested in what others were doing. He was also very curious.

Risto Ihamuotila

Kimmo Koski

Juhani Käpyaho

The authors are Matti Ihamuotila’s brother and colleagues.