Memoir Martti Poutanen 1952–2021

Consultative official Martti Poutanen died in Helsinki on October 30, 2021. He was 69 years old, born in Parikkala on May 14, 1952.

Poutanen spent his childhood on a small farm on the shores of Lake Simpelejärvi. Life on the farm meant participating in many of the farm’s work.

In 1983, he graduated from the Faculty of Agriculture and Forestry of the University of Helsinki. Together with his wife Kristiina, he lived and traveled abroad around the globe. The world also gained diverse language skills: in addition to Swedish and English, Martti spoke fluent Russian and Spanish.

Poutanen worked at the Institute for Developing Countries at the University of Helsinki in the early 1980s and co-founded the Development Cooperation Service Center in 1985. His work as Kepa’s development team secretary from 1986 to 1990 laid the foundation for Finnish NGO development cooperation, which continues to be successful within Fingo.

From 1990 to 1993, Poutanen worked in the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and then transferred to the Ministry of the Environment for co-operation with Russia.

1990s At the end of the year, he was at the Finnish Environment Institute launching a co-operation project with Russia to protect biodiversity. As a result, several national parks were established in northwestern Russia, such as the Kalevala, Laatokka, the islands of the Eastern Gulf of Finland, the Khibiny Mountains and the Ääninen Peninsula.

At the Ministry of the Environment, Poutanen’s duties included co-operation between Finland and Russia. He was instrumental in discussing the environmental impact of many Russian projects, such as the oil ports in the Gulf of Finland and the Baltic gas pipeline.

Poutanen did not compromise on environmental goals, and his ability to cooperate was widely appreciated. He retired in 2017.

Marti had a special skill in making friendships. He was a rare combination of determined competence, ability to cooperate, modesty, and the ability to listen to others. He had a deep conviction that emphasized justice and equality for the people. In her spare time, she enjoyed nature with Kristiina, her two sons and grandchildren.

Martti is remembered for his original and often disguised sense of sarcastic humor, which was full of joy in both social contacts and hectic work situations.

Henna Haapala

Rauno Ruuhijärvi

Folke Sundman

The authors are Martti Poutanen’s colleague and friends and colleagues.