Monday, January 31, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Memoir Martti Poutanen 1952–2021

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 31, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Consultative official Martti Poutanen died in Helsinki on October 30, 2021. He was 69 years old, born in Parikkala on May 14, 1952.

Poutanen spent his childhood on a small farm on the shores of Lake Simpelejärvi. Life on the farm meant participating in many of the farm’s work.

In 1983, he graduated from the Faculty of Agriculture and Forestry of the University of Helsinki. Together with his wife Kristiina, he lived and traveled abroad around the globe. The world also gained diverse language skills: in addition to Swedish and English, Martti spoke fluent Russian and Spanish.

Poutanen worked at the Institute for Developing Countries at the University of Helsinki in the early 1980s and co-founded the Development Cooperation Service Center in 1985. His work as Kepa’s development team secretary from 1986 to 1990 laid the foundation for Finnish NGO development cooperation, which continues to be successful within Fingo.

From 1990 to 1993, Poutanen worked in the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and then transferred to the Ministry of the Environment for co-operation with Russia.

See also  Comment Finland is living the worst moment of the epidemic like in a slow-down car crash: Everyone sees that no one is behind the wheel

1990s At the end of the year, he was at the Finnish Environment Institute launching a co-operation project with Russia to protect biodiversity. As a result, several national parks were established in northwestern Russia, such as the Kalevala, Laatokka, the islands of the Eastern Gulf of Finland, the Khibiny Mountains and the Ääninen Peninsula.

At the Ministry of the Environment, Poutanen’s duties included co-operation between Finland and Russia. He was instrumental in discussing the environmental impact of many Russian projects, such as the oil ports in the Gulf of Finland and the Baltic gas pipeline.

Poutanen did not compromise on environmental goals, and his ability to cooperate was widely appreciated. He retired in 2017.

Marti had a special skill in making friendships. He was a rare combination of determined competence, ability to cooperate, modesty, and the ability to listen to others. He had a deep conviction that emphasized justice and equality for the people. In her spare time, she enjoyed nature with Kristiina, her two sons and grandchildren.

See also  "Sharjah Resources" announces precautionary measures to enter government agencies and departments in the emirate

Martti is remembered for his original and often disguised sense of sarcastic humor, which was full of joy in both social contacts and hectic work situations.

Henna Haapala

Rauno Ruuhijärvi

Folke Sundman

The authors are Martti Poutanen’s colleague and friends and colleagues.

#Memoir #Martti #Poutanen

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Gran Canaria breaks its losing streak in an agonizing final

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.