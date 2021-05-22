Court of Appeal

President Emeritus Martti Leistén died on April 18, 2021 in Helsinki at the age of 90. He was born in Helsinki in August 1930.

Leistén graduated from the University of Helsinki with a bachelor’s degree in law in 1956. He was awarded the title of deputy judge in 1958. In 1988, Leistén was appointed President of the Rovaniemi Court of Appeal, from which he retired in 1997.

In 1997, the President of the Republic awarded him the Class I Commander’s Badge of the Lion of Finland. In his 1999 promotion at the University of Lapland, he was awarded an honorary doctorate in law.

Uransa During this time, Leistén served as a rapporteur and judge in the Helsinki and Turku Courts of Appeal, as well as a specialist in numerous positions in the Ministry of Justice and other ministries, including more than 10 years as a project manager in the information system development unit. He held significant positions of trust in various development working groups, legal book publishing committees, and law firms. He was also an active Justice Policy debater.

Leistén drove hard to Finland the now implemented judicial training system and independent court administration in accordance with European examples.

Leistén was a far-sighted developer, organizer and visionary. He was a pioneer in the development of information management and legal information management in the judiciary. Under his leadership, the information systems for the enforcement of courts and judgments currently in use emerged, which at the time met with harsh resistance. However, the systems came to stay. Change, the quality of operations and the competence of the staff with their training needs were key areas of interest in his thinking – part of his identity. Leistén was also ahead of his time in the international connections he built.

During his presidency Leistén invested in the public relations of the Court of Appeal and the visibility of its activities. As Chief Judge, he created a goal-oriented direction for the Court of Appeal, as well as a development-friendly, quality-emphasizing and encouraging atmosphere. He trusted his staff.

During his time in the Court of Appeal, preliminary experiments were launched and working method reforms were implemented, which proved to be important quality factors in the reform of the Court of Appeal that has since taken place. Thanks to Leistén, as a result of long negotiations and planning, the Rovaniemi Court of Appeal gained valuable premises from the former Bank of Finland building in 1995.

Leistén was a good-natured and social gourmet who enjoyed traveling, appreciated customary culture and was the best to follow. He spent the summers in his family villa in Sysmä since he was a child. Mushroom picking and boat trips in Päijänne were favorite pastimes. Nature and environmental values ​​were close to his heart.

The family – the spouse, the children and the grandchildren – and the close family were very important to him, with a big heart he kept in touch with his loved ones until the last days. With his wife, he practiced literature and the arts.

Marianne Wagner-Prenner

Esko Oikarinen

The authors are Martti Leistén’s colleagues from the Rovaniemi Court of Appeal.