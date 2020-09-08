Worldwide

airline director Markku Nokkaladied on the age of 66 on 5 August 2020 in Helsinki. He was born on April 3, 1954 in Helsinki.

Nokkala, who spent his childhood in South Hague and Malmi because the son of a priestly household, turned curious about aviation early on. He graduated from the Finnish Joint College in Helsinki in 1974 and graduated with a level in enterprise administration. After conscription and RUK, he started his profession as a ramp man by loading and unloading baggage at Helsinki-Vantaa.

Nokkala has been employed by Finnair for nearly 25 years in numerous positions, together with as a visitors planner, Central European product supervisor and Central European gross sales supervisor within the Nineteen Nineties.

At first of the 2000s, Nokkala labored as a route planning supervisor, growing the corporate’s future situations. In 2003, he was requested to be the route technique supervisor of the primary home low-cost airline, Flying Finn.

Within the autumn of 2004, Nokkala had the chance to turn into one of many quickest rising airways within the Center East. He was initially with Qatar Airways in Doha as the corporate’s director of route technique. This was adopted by a interval in Muscat with the Oman Air Administration Crew accountable for the increasing route community.

In 2013, the German-speaking Nokkala was chosen to guide the planning of Air Berlin’s route community.

Markku Nokkala returned to the Center East in 2015, when Qatar Airways, which had grown into one of many world’s largest airways, provided a place as the corporate’s director of alliance and partnership relations and later because the director accountable for managing a closely expanded route community.

Nokkala retired within the spring of 2018, however continued as CEO of the consulting firm he based, providing his experience to airways and airports.

Nokkala was internationally oriented and spent greater than half of his profession overseas. He was curious about multicultural organizations and needed to grasp individuals from totally different backgrounds.

Colleagues keep in mind him as an inspiring interlocutor who supported and mentored many worldwide aviation professionals throughout his profession.

Nokkalan hobbies have been seamlessly associated to the career. Along with his spouse, he turned acquainted with numerous city locations on this planet, the place he additionally moved for work. He typically spent his final years together with his household in his second dwelling, Berlin.

Markku was a realist and a rationalist who took the outbreak of a severe sickness calmly. Das Leben ist schön, Life is gorgeous, was repeated in his speeches within the final months.

Along with Tiina’s spouse, his shut circle included a son and a daughter. Of the 2 grandchildren the youthful, he not had time to be baptized.

Jussi Nokkala

Arto Nokkala

Kalle Ilvesmäki

The authors are Markku Nokkala’s sons and a long-time buddy.