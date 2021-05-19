Professor

, Markku Väinö Inberg, MD, died in Turku on April 2, 2021. He was 85 years old, born in Lappeenranta on September 9, 1935.

Inberg’s parents were dentists in Vyborg, where the family lived until Markku was sent to Sweden as a war child for two years.

Parental after the divorce and the remarriage of the mother, the remarried family moved to Loimaa, where Inberg enrolled as a student in 1953. He began his studies at the Helsinki Medical Faculty, from which he graduated as a licentiate in 1961.

After graduation Inberg started at Rauma Regional Hospital as an assistant surgeon in 1964, moving to Tys to complete the university phase of his specialization. His intention was to return to Rauma. However, the opposite happened. The first successful open heart surgery in Finland had been performed on April 28, 1960, and the hospital’s cardiac surgery was led by Theodor Schein, who took Inberg as his pupil. Schein required total dedication to surgery, and so Inberg had to give up his beloved hobby, playing Bridge.

Inberg defended his doctoral dissertation in 1969 on the topic of circulatory nerve excision in the treatment of gastric ulcer. He visited technology in Munich and Stockholm. In 1971, Inberg received a doctorate in surgery and was in charge of the entire cardiovascular surgery sector of the hospital when Scheinin moved to Helsinki. It began 25 years of intensive clinical and research work that ended in 1995 with retirement.

Inberg was dedicated to his work. He was a brilliant surgeon who, in addition to cardiac surgery, also mastered abdominal surgery.

For artificial flap surgery came in the 1970s with coronary artery surgery and surgery for large blood vessels such as aorta. Inberg launched his own method to replace the ascending aorta and aortic valve with a uniform prosthesis. The method was widely adopted throughout the world. In addition, he operated on 70 small pediatric patients with congenital heart disease in Turku.

Inberg worked e.g. Chairman of the Finnish Society of Cardiology and the Finnish Association of Thoracic Surgery and later their honorary member. The President of the Republic awarded Markku Inberg the title of professor in 1987.

Markku married Kaijasa in 1958, and the union lasted until Kaija’s death in 2015. The family had four children.

Family summer holidays and most summer weekends were spent in Kumlinge, in the Åland archipelago. The whole family was involved as the Folkparca boat toured the islands while fishing. The prey became plentiful, and smoking was allowed only to the householder. The holiday was only interrupted by boat trips to the reception in Turku. The return trip took place the same night.

Markku Inberg left the heart surgeons of our country as a legacy of a prominent surgeon dedicated to his work, whose activities took Finnish cardiac surgery forward, keeping it at an international level.

Timo Savunen

Tapani Havia

The authors are Markku Inberg’s student and colleague as well as a long-term colleague.