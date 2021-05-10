Translator

and Honorary Doctor Marja Itkonen-Kailadied in Helsinki on February 9, 2021. He was 84 years old, born in Helsinki on August 27, 1935.

Itkonen-Kaila enrolled as a student at the Helsinki Girl’s Normal Lyceum in 1954. She studied classical philology in particular at the University of Helsinki and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy in 1960.

He worked as a Latin teacher for several years in the 1960s and also taught translation courses at the University of Helsinki until the 1990s.

He was married to educational counselor Sakari Kaila (1938–2011) from 1964, and they had two sons, Yrjö aka Jori and Lauri.

The main thing ltkonen-Kaila began her life’s work as a translator of European classics and especially ancient literature as early as 1962 with Theofrastos translated from Greece. With character pictures. In 1963, Sallustiius, translated from Latin, appeared The Conspiracy of Catilina and Jugurthan war as well as Cornelius Nepos, plotted by countless European schoolchildren over the centuries Famous men.

Classical translations also include Sir Thomas Moren’s famous original Latin Utopia from 1516 (1971).

Versatile During her career, Itkonen-Kaila also translated several Travel Stories depicting Lapland and other Finland.

The most famous of these are probably Réginald Outhier The journey to the destination of Pohja 1736–1737 (1975) and Jean-François Regnard Excursion to Lapland (1982) and The Kalevala Frenchman Louis Léouzon Le Ducin From Paris under the North Star. Memoirs of Finland from the first half of the 19th century (2001).

Itkonen-Kaila had clearly inherited the Lapland hobby from his father Toivo Itkonen and even his grandfather Lauri Itkonen, both of whom became known as researchers of the northernmost languages ​​and peoples.

Itkonen-Kaila also translated two collections of musician and musicologist Erik Tawaststjerna into Finnish.

To everyone Itkonen-Kaila could also include Russian in the languages ​​she translated. Vladimir Laksinin Tolstoy and Chekhov appeared in 1984, Faddei Bulgarin A soldier’s heart, from the Finnish war to Engel’s Helsinki 1996 and SI Baranovsky Grand Duchy of Finland 2004.

In addition, he wrote articles and studies in the fields of the Finnish language, history and translation.

With his Finnish work Itkonen-Kaila carried out a significant task for Finnish culture not only by increasing its classical literature but more generally by intensifying its connection with the rest of European culture.

Itkonen-Kaila received the State Prize for Translators in 1972 and 1983, the Finnish Cultural Foundation Prize in 1986, the Carl-Bertil Nathhorst Prize in 1990 and the JA Hollo Prize in 1992, and perhaps the most significant honorary doctorate in philosophy from the University of Helsinki in 1997.

In the dissertation call, she was described as follows: “Itkonen-Kaila is a versatile influencer of Finnish cultural life, a respected translator and a researcher of language interactions.

Self I got to know Itkonen-Kaila already during our studies in the 1950s in the Literary Club of the Southern Finnish Association, where we quickly became friends and had many interesting discussions.

I have especially remembered the camping from the beginning of June 1956, when I left my family Matti Klingen and Pentti Saarikoski from our family’s summer island in Keurusselä to meet Marja at their villa in Aikala, which we knew was located east of Keuruu.

After paddling for five kilometers and hiking the roads even more, after many inquiries, we found out the location of our destination, and as we found Marja and spent a nice evening with her and her sister Kertu.

late in the evening we went back, Marja with us, and found that admiring the sunrise on a forest trail on a June night is ingenious in many ways. We spent the evening party on our island until Marja returned to her villa, where she delivered in 2013 with her sister Kerttu. Aikalan book.

Anto Leikola

The author is a friend of Marja Itkonen-Kaila.