Memoir Maija Pekkanen 1941–2021

Costume designer, scenographers Maija Pekkanen died of a rapidly progressing serious illness in Helsinki on Thursday, December 9, 2021. He was 80 years old, born on March 16, 1941 in Multia.

Pekkanen visited the Helsinki School of Handicraft Teachers in 1961–1966, after which he received a loan to the Kuopio Joint Theater as a costume designer. Maija Pekkanen’s sister Hilkka Pekkanen-Ronimus was working as a director in the theater at that time. The third sister, Hanna Seppälä, is a silversmith.

To Pekkanen managed to accumulate costume design and staging work for a total of more than 180 plays, operas, dance performances and monologues.

He has worked as a costume designer for the Helsinki City Theater since 1972, but has visited the Finnish National Theater, the Finnish National Opera, the Savonlinna Opera Festival, the Tampere Workers’ Theater and the Tampere Theater, among others.

Pekkanen designed many different historical costumes, such as uniforms. He did his background work thoroughly and gathered information through, among other things, his foreign acquaintances, whether the play in question was in Chile or Nazi Germany.

In 1992, Pekkanen stated In an interview with HS to know the pros and cons of a Finnish director. At that time, he had already worked with about 50 instructors over 25 years.

“If the work of a costume designer looks poor, it’s worth looking at the director. Not everyone has a view on costume design, ”said Pekkanen.

Pekkanen extended his work not only to costumes but also to staging and directing. Sister Hilkka Pekkanen-Ronimus calls her a multifunctional theater.

In the 1970s and 1980s, Maija Pekkanen and Hilkka Pekkanen-Ronimus also worked in the trade union movement for collective bargaining in the theater sector. Through his international operations, Pekkanen toured almost the entire globe. In 2001, he was elected chairman of Oistat, an international organization of scenographers, theater architects and theater technicians. He has been a member of the board of the organization since 1991.

Maija Pekkanen received the Pro Finlandia Medal in 1999. Leena Juntunen wrote her dissertation The profession of costume designer in Finland in 1960–1975: the story of Maija Pekkanen (2010) From the early years of Pekkanen’s work.

Pekkasen the intervals between his siblings were warm. “Maija was such a leveling character in our sibling flock,” says Hilkka Pekkanen-Ronimus.

The death of Pekkanen, who was in good condition, came as a surprise to his relatives. “Maija lived a really long and rich life, and she dared to live it in her own way. When the diagnosis came, he hoped that the last day, this last hundred meters, would be short and painless. And this came true. ”