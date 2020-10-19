Economists

https://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=liisa+liflander

Liisa Lifländerdied on August 28, 2020 in Lappeenranta of a sudden illness. He was 81 years old, born in Ruokolahti on February 18, 1939.

Lifländer became a student at Lappeenranta Lyceum and continued his studies at the Helsinki School of Economics, graduating as an economist. After her studies, she returned to her home region and entered into a short-lived marriage.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

Lifländer moved to Lohja, a large plastics company, working there in a variety of positions. The son of Severi, who was born out of wedlock, was the victim of an accident at the age of 8 while returning from school and died of his injuries.

In the 1970s Lifländer moved to Stockholm. There he was the Managing Director of the Finnish-Swedish Chamber of Commerce from 1978 to 1989.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

The Chamber of Commerce has been established to promote Finnish exports to Sweden in particular. During Lifländer, Finnish companies began to invest abroad. A good experimental field was, of course, the neighboring country.

The Chamber of Commerce supported companies by informing, advising and conducting market analyzes. During Lifländer, a separate magazine was established.

The appreciation enjoyed by the Chamber of Commerce is illustrated by the fact that when its 50th anniversary was celebrated in 1986, both the Finnish presidential couple Koivisto and the Swedish royal couple respected the gala dinners at Stockholm City Hall. After the Chamber of Commerce, Lifländer worked in Stockholm for many years as a consultant for Finnish companies.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

Stockholm years An important project for Lifländer was to support the activities of the Finnish-language school. Sweden was sluggish about the Swedish-Finns’ goal of Finnish-language schools. An association of a dozen active women was needed to push the issue.

The Finnish-speaking private school began operations in 1989, and the association, led by Liisa, organized various events, which raised a lot of money to support the activities. Lifländer was a member of the board of the foundation that maintained the school. When Finland turned 75, the association organized a gala dance for Stockholm City Hall on the model of Nobel celebrations.

Liisa returned to Lappeenranta at the turn of the millennium to care for his mother. He devoted his time to the activities of war orphans because he was a war orphan himself.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

For a long time he served on the board of the South Karelian War Orthodox Association as a secretary and housekeeper and the engine of many activities Primus.

In addition, he served as regional secretary of the Association of Fallen Relatives of the War Orphans Umbrella Organization. From the beginning, the South Karelian War Orphan Association has been active and promoting the issue of war orphans. The association had the main responsibility for creating the war orthopedic monument unveiled in Lappeenranta in 2012.

Liisa’s friendships with partners and former employers remained warm for decades. A large group of friends in Sweden organized a memorial service for Liisa. Cohabiting spouse Mauri Niskakoski was unable to participate due to the coronavirus situation.

Ritva Reinboth

Leena Koivuneva

The authors are Liisa Lifländer’s partners and friends.