and translator Liisa Enwalddied in Lohja on March 13, 2021. He was 74 years old, born in Kajaani on April 2, 1946.

Enwald was known as an essayist, literary scholar, translator, critic and pioneer of author education. He was diagnosed with ALS in 2020. However, he continued to work fresh and sharp.

Enwald received his master’s degree in literature in 1971 and his licentiate thesis in 1974 at the University of Helsinki in language poems in Rainer Maria Rilke’s poems and letters. As a minor, he studied Finnish.

From the university, Enwald moved to the Young Power Alliance. She started as a review service manager and began arranging author tutoring. A work that supports coursework Creative author appeared in 1980.

Breakthrough the translator took place in 1993 with the Rilke translation Letters to a young poet. It was produced by Enwald and his comrades’ own publishing house, TAIte, which also edited TAIte poetry magazine 1995–2007 under his direction. Other Rilke translations followed: Quiet art inside (1997), Mary’s life (1998) and Sonnets for Orpheus (2003).

After arguing about Mirkka Rekola’s poetry in 1997, Enwald published another plush study, a monograph on Helvi Juvonen’s lyrics (2006).

However, he did not settle for academic fields but opted for free cultural activities. Together with two other authors, he led biographical writing with a guide Life as a story (2003) and provided anthologies. In 2009 he edited the poems collected by Mirkka Rekola with Eila Kostamo and the collected poems by Helvi Juvonen with Rekola, and in 2010 with Tuula Hökä an information book on the history of hymns.

Enwald already exaggerated his essays with his collection Interval (2001). The skill reached its full force in some autobiographical works Chamber fun (2013), In progress (2015), Lost house (2018) and Shadow carrier (2019). In addition to these, the pearls of late production are the Fifth Rilke Finnish translation New poems (2016).

Enwald wrote numerous literature reviews, especially in Kaltio and Nuoreen Voima and Parnasso. He sent the manuscript of his latest essay book to the book publishing house in February: the book will be published next autumn.

Enwald did a huge job as a writer director. He was the editor-in-chief of Life Story magazine from 2011 to 2019 and wrote it for the background association’s blog back in February 2021.

Enwald received the Eino Leino Prize 2016, the Translator Bear 2017, the Kainuu Literature Prize 2018 and the Lifestyle Cup 2019.

Achieving the literary man lived and worked in Saukkola. Choir singing was a dear hobby dear to Enwald himself, who loved the songs, which he cherished with his wife and friends.

We long for a sensitive, profound thinker.

Minna-Karoliina Heino

Katja Seutu

Jarkko S. Tuusvuori

The authors are friends and colleagues of Liisa Enwald.