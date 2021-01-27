Master of folk dance

https://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=lea+virta

https://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=siljamaki

Lea Virta(os Siljamäki) died at Seinäjoki Central Hospital on 11 August 2020. He was 82 years old, born in Teuva on 19 August 1937.

After graduating from Teuva High School in Teuva, Virta continued her studies at the Vaasa School of Economics, graduating with a degree in economics in 1956. Her career began at Teuva Savings Bank, where she started as a bank clerk and then worked long hours as a chief accountant.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

Childhood home Teuva in Norinkylä has probably sparked a lifelong cultural enthusiasm. The world of values ​​from home also provided a strong foundation for life. Virta did almost another life’s work with the folk dance group of the Teuva Youth Society, then Kiepsu. She first started as a dancer and moved on to directing in 1965.

During his career as a director for more than 50 years, Virta was the best cultural ambassador both at home and abroad. For a long time, the Teuva Youth Society was one of the best tanhura groups in the province.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

Virta also directed groups of children from Kaleva Youth. He later also directed the Old and Jurva Tanhuaji.

Power sovereignly dominated the field of folk dance. He was trained in many courses in the field. He also created his own choreographies. Upcoming performances were carefully rehearsed with dancers and musicians.

Power was adept at organizing things. He was also clear in his principles and systematic implementation, as well as particularly committed and responsible.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

Life was also enriched by the many contacts that arose with groups of foreigners. In the beginning, the Swedish group was important, and gradually Germany. From 1975 onwards, the importance of the Polish group grew. Virta had numerous personal friends in Poland to this day.

Power was for a long time involved in the Teuva Kalevala and SPR’s activities, among others. He also served as the treasurer or auditor of many associations. As an active actor and influencer, he always came up naturally and working together was an important value.

The Knighthood of the Finnish White Rose recognizes Lean for its merits in 2019. The Youth Association named him the Folk Dance Champion No. 12. He has also been awarded the title of Hermanska. Lea left a long and strong mark on Teuvian culture.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

Lea was a bright, sociable and understanding person. He was also a wide-ranging debater and always conciliatory in his views.

There was good modesty in his character and he did not complain in vain.

Despite the illnesses of recent years, he seemed satisfied and was allowed to live at home for the rest of his life.

Esko Peura

The author is a friend of Lea Virta.