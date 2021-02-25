American

poet Lawrence Ferlinghettidied on February 22, 2021 of lung disease in San Francisco. He was 101 years old, born in Yonkers, New York, on March 24, 1919.

Ferlinghetti studied journalism, worked as a sports journalist, and served in the Navy throughout World War II.

After the war, he studied literature at Columbia University and the Sorbonne in Paris, where he debated the subject as a symbol of modern poetry. There he began writing poems modeled on TS Eliot.

In 1951 Ferlinghetti moved to San Francisco, where he founded the City Lights bookstore with Peter D. Martin in 1953. Both invested $ 500 in the company. The name honored Charlie Chaplin’s film City lights (1931). Writers Jack Kerouac and Allen Ginsberg, among others, began to spend time at City Lights. The shop is still an important cultural site in the city and, since 2001, an official historical landmark.

Ferlinghetti wrote 50 books of poetry. Already A Coney Island of the Mindia (1958) sold more than a million copies. He held exhibitions of his paintings in galleries. However, he is best known as the father figure of beat literature. He denied belonging to the beat trend himself.

City Lights also began operating as a publishing house in 1955. The first publication was Ferlinghett’s collection of poems Pictures of the Gone World. City Lights published Kerouac, Ginsberg, William S. Burroughs, Paul Bowles, and Gregory Corso, among others.

In 1956 City Lights publishes its most famous book, Ginsberg Howl and Other Poems. Ferlinghetti and Ginsberg were charged with immorality. They won a lawsuit that became a major case in promoting freedom of expression even globally. Ginsbergin Call revolutionized American poetry.

Ferlinghetti received many awards, and in 1994, he said, a street in San Francisco was named. Back in the early 2000s, he was busy in his shop and chatting with tourists who came to see him.

Ferlinghetti supported philosophical anarchism and, as an activist, opposed war and oppression. He advised those who wanted to be poets to write works that could meet the challenges of apocalyptic times.