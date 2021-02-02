Swedish

author-director Lars Noréndied of coronavirus-induced covid-19 disease on January 26, 2021 in Stockholm. He was 76 years old, born in Stockholm on May 9, 1944.

Over the course of 60 years, Norén wrote so many plays, auditions, poems and prose, and dramatized various works that he did not even know how to read. Depending on the calculation method, there are more than 100 plays alone.

He directed in Dramaten, among other places, and was its home writer for ten years. He led the Riksteatern and the Gothenburg Folkteatern and visited Oslo and Paris, among others, as a director.

Time was home to Norén. Her plays talk to each other, the children in the early plays grow up, and life gets perspective. The author brings to the stage abandoned children, fascist youth who grew up in love, and prison wards. The Swedish welfare state has been forced to become a control state.

The concept of family was stretched by Norén nationwide. He described exacerbating naturalistic family and relationship crises and wrote dramatic series about people who fell through the support network.

In Finland, his plays have been performed in almost all theaters. Probably the best known Night is the mother of the day, Bobby Fisher lives in Pasadena or God is near chaos.

Norenin the works can be seen in the light of the traditions of August Strindberg and Ingmar Bergman. He is also the cousin of the great American seers Eugene O’Neill or Tennessee Williams. He said to Ibsen he was shaving.

He was an actor-driven director who, if necessary, reset the situation and wrote new text. He wanted his group to take a journey together where everyone would identify themselves.

Norenin his career was interrupted by the police murders of Malexander, which shocked Sweden in 1999. Norén had put together a play about the prisoners ’own stories 7: 3, which they practiced in a closed institution.

The theater came true: the prisoners escaped on vacation, committed a bank robbery and the chase led to the murder of two police officers. Norén was robbed. He was shocked and said he wanted to explore and understand people who think and act fascistly. He had trusted the prisoners and saw as an opportunity the long humanitarian discussions that had taken place together. He had believed in the healing power of art.

That’s when Norén wrote his biography erupting as a volcano En dramatikers dagbok. It became a 1680-page scandal in which named people identified themselves. The work was followed by two sequels. Norén broke up and blamed himself, but returned to the stages as the creator of a new aesthetic form. His works were now minimalist and reflective.

In autumn 2008 Norén wrote and directed a hugely successful play at the Théâtre Nanterre-Amandiers in Paris called In memory of Politkovskaya (A la mémoire d’Anna Politkovskaia). The material was Politkovskaya’s books and writings on the war in Chechnya. Close-up rose child victims of the war. The form of the performance was the chaos of war and the content documentary shocking.

Norén amazed his Finnish audience when in 2018 he got his world premiere at Svenska Teatern Episode.

It was the shortest and most empathetic ever seen in Norén. Three generations were looking for their future, thinking about home sales. Norén was interested in the way people hid reality and themselves. He used the concept of echo chamber, which opens up emotional and mental states.