Memoir Lars Krogius 1932–2022

Honorary Consuldiploma economists Lars Krogius died in Hämeenlinna on March 16, 2022. He was 90 years old, born in Helsinki on January 31, 1932.

Krogius spent his childhood on Kuusisaari in Helsinki, where the family had lived for many generations. Summers were spent in the Inkoo archipelago, sailing in the Archipelago Sea or competing both in Finland and abroad.

Krogius enrolled in Helsinki in 1950 as a student. He graduated with a degree in economics from Hanken in 1953 and continued his studies at the London School of Economics in London.

Krogius made his career in shipping. He worked for the fourth generation at Suomen Höyrylaiva Osakeyhtiö from 1962 to 1975, where he held several positions of responsibility. He traveled a lot abroad for his work, e.g. In South America, especially Argentina. Krogius served on the SHO’s board of directors from 1977 to 1980. He also served on the Board of Oy Lars Krogius Ab from 1977 to 1985. In addition to his day job, he was an honorary consul in Portugal for four decades.

Katisten manor personified in Lars. He managed it full-time since 1966 and also lived on the farm. The forest farm provided financial security for the family and was also an important place for social interaction. They went out there, hunted and skied.

The sport was in many ways close to Lars ’heart from childhood. That’s why he focused his financial investments on both squash (Kati Squash) in the 1980s and golf (Tawast Golf) in the 1990s.

Lars was already socially active during his school years. He sang e.g. student union choir at the Akademiska Sångföreningen in the 1950s. Sailing was a great passion of the family, for many generations, and in its youth the Nyländska Jaktklubben served as an important meeting place, alongside sailing. His wife Birgittan Lars also met in these hobbies. Lars was an active gymnast and a member of Helsingfors Gymnastikklubben for over 62 years.

Lars was an outward-looking person who cared around warmth and positivity as well as faith in the future. He was open, considerate, and helpful to his loved ones. Lars was generous and generous and did not bring out himself or his own accomplishments but encouraged others in their actions.

Lars’ close circle included children and grandchildren. He was allowed to spend his last days at the Katiste mansion he loved, surrounded by his loved ones.

Edvard Krogius

The author is the son of Lars Krogius.