key influencer and pioneer, textile artist Kirsti Rantanen(born Widing) died on September 14, 2020 in Helsinki at the age of 90. He was born on January 27, 1930 in the Vyborg countryside in Honkaniemi, from where the family moved to Hämeenlinna during the war. The position of Karelia, known from childhood, has always remained an important landscape for an artist who has seen the world for a long time and also lived outside Finland with his family for some time in the 1960s.

Kirsti Rantanen studied at the School of Art and Design soon after the war in 1949–1951, when the international nature and wide-ranging nature of design thinking, which was characteristic of artistic thinking at the time, were emphasized in school teaching. Since then, Rantanen himself taught there himself for almost three decades, first as a teacher of textile art, then as a lecturer. Around the same time he started as a designer at Finlayson’s factories in Forssa, there was a demand for printed fabrics soon after the war.

Initially, students were prepared for the textile industry. Since then, as the industry has provided fewer and fewer jobs, young textile artists also had to be encouraged in small-scale production and entrepreneurial craftsmanship to set up workshops and become artisans.

Kirsti Rantanen gradually began working as an independent textile artist. She was recognized as the Textile Artist of the Year in 1986. In 1988, she was elected the first artist professor in her field. He was awarded the Pro Finlandia Medal for his merits in 1990.

Textile art with its wall hangings, tapestries and space works had been part of Rantanen’s production since the 1970s, when pictorial subjects also took a stand, on class differences, the environment and the status of women. At that time and since then, Rantanen also took a verbal stand, especially for his own field, both socially and artistically. In his art, he greatly crossed the boundaries between traditional textiles and contemporary art. He emphasized the three-dimensionality and materiality of textile works from an early age.

Textile was Rantanen’s space geometric system of yarns. “From the layers I built, I carved a weave of thousands of yarns. In the end, it is a question of whether the warp yarn passes over or under the weft yarn. It is a black square or pixel on a computer screen, ”he describes his works in a documentary made for television by Eeli Aalto in 1987–88.

I felt Kirsti Rantanen and her art. Thus, from the same documentary still on display in Yle’s Living Archive, many memorable works and things about the artist’s thoughts emerge. The artist professor at the time, on the other hand, described herself as a Stone Age woman. His textiles are made of old natural materials, wool, fur, tow, aivina, coconut, sisal, hemp, jute and so on. Since then, the material supply expanded from yarns and their filaments to tar paper, old newspapers, plastic bags, even willow bark.

What is special is the sensitivity of the time and fabric layers, which Rantanen linked to textiles and also to utility clothes made from them, as well as to sheets and towels. Washing, manipulating, and ironing a garment brings its own, outright dimensional spaces, touch, senses, memory, and memories to the material. They also weave a feel to the skin.

Kirsti Rantanen’s textile works have been exhibited many times in Finland and outside Finland. The last large-scale exhibition of his art was presented at the turn of the year 2016–2017 by the Design Museum, where the artist donated 62 of his works and natural materials and plans related to his art. The exhibition gave a good idea of ​​Pioneer’s new creative and boldly visionary life work. She was a factor who, by crossing borders, also broke the corner walls of gendered textile art for women.

Kaj Kalin, who wrote about the exhibition at Helsingin Sanomat, defined Kirsti Rantanen as an influencer not only as the mother figure of textile design and art in Finland, but also as a sculptor, for whom material knowledge and touch memory are important. The wire is relevant where the wood.

Kirsti Rantanen has made many public works, including a textile sculpture Carmen and Juha (1991–92) has been located in the foyer of the Finnish National Opera since the house was completed.

As an artist, Rantanen’s memory also recognizes his collaboration with others, such as his own weaver, who has created numerous works.

Marja-Terttu Kivirinta