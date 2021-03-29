Political Science

Master Kirsti”Others“Elina Marjatta Aaltonendied of biliary tract cancer on February 4, 2021 in Helsinki. He was 75 years old, born in Helsinki on September 26, 1945.

Growing up in Töölö, the small and peppery Kiti had the best time as a child with the boys, and her brother Jusa’s friends were his friends too. Childhood summers were spent in Kitö.

Aaltonen became a mother and married only at the age of 19 in 1964. She graduated from Munkkivuori Co-educational School in 1967 and received a Master of Political Science in 1976.

Aaltonen enthusiastically threw himself into politicized study life. After years of intense study, he calmed down to perform administrative duties in state bread, but his left-wing sympathy remained. Labor Day marches were not missed.

Helsinki Aaltonen worked in the study office of the University Rector’s Office from 1976 to 1990, part-time as head.

In 1989, Professor Helge Gyllenberg found him at the Institute of Biotechnology at the University of Helsinki. From 1990 to 2000, Aaltonen served as its administrative manager and part of the time as deputy director. He noted that time has been the most interesting in his career. During these years, Finnish universities and science became rapidly internationalized and funding for science increased. During Aaltonen’s time, the Institute of Biotechnology developed into an international-level research institute.

In 2000, Aaltonen became the Deputy Director of Cimo, the Center for International Mobility. From 2010 he served as Cimon’s acting. as a manager until his retirement.

In a rapidly growing organization, Aaltonen’s administrative skills were of use. Teaching Finnish at foreign universities, as well as teachers’ working conditions and social security, were particularly important to him.

Kitin and Veronika Braithwaite’s deep friendship ignited from the first meeting in 1978. Together, they made car trips to Veronika’s summer residence “Volga Bend” in the village of Ustje every year. Kiti impressed Veronika’s Russian intellectual friends with her readability and amount of knowledge.

Kit’s Sunday dinners were legendary. They brought together a colorful group of experts from different fields to enjoy the delicacies conjured up by Kit as well as the inspiring conversation. Kiti specialized in French cuisine in particular.

Kitin the disease was diagnosed three years ago, but still the final departure seemed surprising. The Parisian intellectual Kiti conquered the mind and heart, life was an intellectual journey for him. Kiti read every book that got in his way, and his interest in new things never waned.

In the final meters, he hoped his friends would remember him by making lobster in butter sauce. The next day, he said he still googled suitable recipes.

Veronika Braithwaite

Heikki Koistinen

Mikael Aaltonen

The authors are friends and son of Kirsti Aaltonen.