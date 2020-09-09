Battle veteran

Keijo Kiukkoladied in Helsinki on July 19, 2020. Kiukkola was 93 years previous, born on September 23, 1926.

“Prepare dinner” was the actual Kundi kund, who thought the lande began north of the Boulevard. His birthplace was on Ratakatu, subsequent door to St. John’s Church; he additionally lived in the identical constructing for the final years.

As a schoolboy Kiukkola skilled the bombing of Helsinki up shut, which brought on him to go away the entrance as a volunteer. The struggle ended simply after a younger man skilled as a firefighter had been despatched to the entrance line.

Kiukkola deliberate to proceed his army profession and in addition attended cadet college, however finally ended up within the promoting business.

He gained expertise from many firms, however he spent his precise profession within the nation’s largest promoting company, Promoting Taucher, lately on its administration workforce.

Kiukkola was an avid athlete who didn’t draw back from any sport – least of all ball video games. He changed the brief for his onerous situation: on the age of fifty, he ran 2,860 meters within the Cooper check.

Just a little earlier, he had discovered a brand new ball sport referred to as squash, which now grew to become his predominant pastime. In 1971, Keijo Kiukkola joined the previous particular membership of the game, the Helsinki Squash Rackets Membership, and in 1981 grew to become its chairman.

The Eighties have been the golden age of Finnish squash. The variety of golf equipment and lovers grew quickly, as did worldwide success and with it publicity.

Below Kiukkola’s management, the HSRC set an instance of how the Sports activities Affiliation trains younger folks, organizes membership actions and, most prominently of all, handles even main worldwide competitions easily. Kiukkola was one of many key background influencers of Finnish squash growth.

Finland In 1991, the Squash Affiliation awarded Keijo Kiukkola his fourth gold medal.

In 1999, he obtained a medal of advantage from the Ministry of Schooling for his work in favor of Finnish sports activities tradition and sports activities. In 2018, he was awarded SSqL’s first Lifetime Achievement Award.

Risto Niku

The writer was Keijo Kiukkola’s long-time good friend and companion.