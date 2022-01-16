Memoir Kati Nappa inspired Finns to make good everyday food

Food supplier and a home economics teacher Kati Nappa died on Friday, January 14, at the age of 74.

Nappa was born on August 31, 1947, grew up in Nousiainen and studied to be a home economics teacher in Helsinki.

Kati Nappa was a pioneer in television cooking and a promoter of food culture. Nappa started working for MTV3 in 1976 At home today in the program. Other programs he worked on were With Kat in the kitchen, This Thursday and Lighteners.

He worked the longest Good morning Finland in the food portion of the program, where he cooked from 1989 until the end of 2003.

Nappa especially liked live broadcasts. He prepared numerous food recipes and introduced Finns Good morning Finland program to many new raw materials that were often sold out of grocery stores after the program.

Nappa always went around the year in its recipes and encouraged Finns to prepare home-cooked food, bake it, mushroom it and berry it.

He spoke in favor of healthy but good everyday food. According to him, the recipes had to be such that anyone could use them to make good food.

Nappa served as a model for many of the experiments and food suppliers who were active in the association.

Nappa retired ten years ago. Even after that, he was active in the senior association and attended lectures on good nutrition for seniors.

Nappa loved traveling and different food cultures. In the 80s, he became particularly enthusiastic about Chinese food culture, for which he also made a cookbook.

Napa had a cohabiting spouse and two adult daughters from a previous union and a total of seven grandchildren. He also took friends of his children, like me, under the protection of his wings.

Nappa lived in the neighborhood of my childhood in Kilo, Espoo, where he organized a party for us, the services of which were, of course, plentiful. His May Day celebrations were legendary.

We the children did not always realize what role he played in promoting Finnish food culture, but we remember his kitchen, where he was always allowed to bake, make and try everything.

We also got to serve as tasters when he made his numerous cookbooks. Some of the experiments done for them were tops, some more special. For example, during the microbial boom of the 80s, he was ordered a microcookbook, all of the recipes of which had to be prepared in the microwave. Making microcakes in particular still makes us laugh.

In recent years, Nappa suffered from dementia and lived in a dementia home. He would have turned 75 in August.

Pauliina Grönholm

The author is a family friend of Kati Napa and this daughter.