, Kalervo Werkkala, Associate Professor of Cardiovascular Surgerydied of a long-term serious illness on February 6 in Espoo at the age of 73. He was born on May 28, 1947 in Haika, Vilppula. He did extensive life work as a cardiac surgeon at the Surgery Clinic of Helsinki University Central Hospital.

The profession of doctor was a vocation for Werkkala. Career choice was decided by a pure desire to help and an interesting world of medicine.

He went to Switzerland to study medicine and graduated from the University of Bern in 1974. During his years of study, Werkkala also met Elvin, who was studying medicine. The couple married and the family had five children.

To Finland after his return, Werkkala specialized in cardiovascular surgery. His career included a lot of work in Hyks, but also in the private sector, where he e.g. was involved in starting open heart surgery at Hospital Mehiläinen in the 80s. In the operating room, he was tireless and skillful, striving for the best result by all means. In addition to official work, on-call duty, and work in the private sector, he had enough strength, interest, and ambition to work in science (docentship 1989).

The dissertation (1987) focused on post-cardiac infections, and continued collaboration with infection physicians was seamless. Werkkala focused a significant portion of his research on critically examining the complications of cardiac surgery, but also did groundbreaking, innovative research, developing new methods even after retirement.

In the early 2000s, his special interest was in robot surgery, and he was a pioneer in this field in Finland. He was awarded the title of Professor in 2012.

Werkkala was also active in professional and scientific associations. There were numerous memberships, even positions of trust, e.g. chairmanship of the Finnish Thoracic Surgery Association and the Angiology Association; and various positions in the international European Society of Cardiovascular Surgery. Werkkala also created extensive international networks. After retiring from Hyks, he still worked at Vaasa Central Hospital.

Werkkala maintained his domicile in Vilppula, which was a leisure base for the family. Those who visited there met a laid-back, unhurried host who focused 100% on his interlocutor.

Werkkala was openly interested in the events of the world and its wonders. Kalervo’s grandson also stated: “Dad knows everything, there is so much useless on Google.”

Kalervo, who studied astronomy and music, was also interested in history. Kalervo, who spent his last time in Vilppula, enthusiastically talked about the summer theater and other views. The history and culture of Vilppula, the owner of his own parish, were very important to him.

Kalervo maintained his sluggish calmness always, even in a hurry and in emergencies. He was never seen running. In recent years, kicking boarding in the corridors of Meilahti has become a trademark: calm, thoughtful kicks – like Kalervo himself. He was deeply appreciated by his colleagues – and always ready to help, both the patient and the colleague.

Ulla-Stina Salminen

Kirsi Romanoff

Eija Loueniva

The authors are Kalervo Werkkala’s colleague, daughter and son-in-law.