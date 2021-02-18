Political Science

https://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=kalervo+hentila

Master Kalervo Hentilädied on December 30, 2020 in Helsinki at the age of 95. He was born in Parikkala on March 16, 1925.

Hentilä enrolled as a student at Savonlinna Lyceum in 1945. He graduated with a master’s degree in political science from the University of Helsinki in 1950.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

Career began on the State Licensing Commission, from which he moved to the Wholesalers Association. The nearly 30-year service as head of department and general manager of the trade department of the Ministry of Trade and Industry began in 1962.

Hentilä has been a member and chairman of the Finnish-Soviet Economic Commission since 1963. He participated in all negotiations with the Soviet Union on trade in goods. Hentilä has been described as an “eastern trade secret adviser”. He worked e.g. Chairman of the Board of the Licensing Office and Chairman of the Board of the Finnish Tourist Board.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

He was a member of the Supervisory Board of Suomen Vientiluotto oy from 1963 to 1990, a member of Kemira’s Executive Board and Supervisory Board, and Chairman of the Executive Board of Greater Helsinki Cooperative Bank in 1981–1990. He received the Finnish Lion Commander’s Badge in 1966, the Finnish White Rose Commander’s Badge in 1977 and the Finnish Lion’s 1st Class Commander’s Badge in 1986.

Tasks in foreign trade promotion took Hentilä on numerous business trips to Asia, Europe, Canada and the United States, as well as to the Soviet Union. He often recalled the colorful stages of his career. The customs of the target countries, with their snake-eaters, were all exotic in the eyes of the Karelian boy, and the ministers responsible for foreign trade would have been in trouble without the backing of an experienced official.

In 1991, Hentilä joined the Foreign Service to lead Eastern Europe as an ambassador. Shortly afterwards, his career ended abruptly with a stroke.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

Although the disease affected the ability to exercise, the idea was still sharp. A strong interest in following current affairs, and in particular trade and industrial policy, remained until the end of life. One child was born from Hentilä’s first marriage to Riitta Linnapuomi. In his retirement years, the joy of life was brought by two grandchildren. He married Mirja Aarnio for the second time.

The summer place in Juva’s Huttumäki became an important anchor and a longing for things, when the ability to exercise no longer made it possible to stay there.

Hentilä practiced and collected antiques and art. A significant part of the collection were several works by the artist Unto Koistinen’s cameo series. Hentilä’s motto “Ars Semper, Aurora Vitae” aptly describes a lifelong interest in art: art is eternal and the dawn of life.

Helka-Liisa Hentilä

The author is Kalervo Hentilä’s niece.