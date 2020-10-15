Political Science

Bachelor Jyrki Kääriäinendied of a brief illness in Imatra on 10 September 2020. He was 89 years old, born in Sortavala on 3 May 1931.

Wrapped had time to go to schools in Sortavala before moving to Joensuu Lyceum after the war. During his studies, he worked in the administration of the University of Helsinki Student Union and earned scholarships as a sports journalist and advertising agency.

Contributing to this period is the continued great use of words throughout his life. Sharp but at the same time a twinkle of humor in the eye.

Uransa At Enso-Gutzeit, Kääriäinen started at the Uimaharju factories but moved to Imatra at the end of 1965.

For a long time, Kääriäinen worked as a human resources manager for the paper and board industry, during which time the forest industry was in a great phase of growth and development. Due to his professional competence and excellent ability to cooperate, he was often invited to the Group’s human resources development projects.

His calm and constructive approach, always with a human perspective and an appropriate dose of humor, made him a pleasant partner and professional brother.

Wrapped was one of the founding members of the Imatranseudun Kehitysvammaisten Tuki ry together with his wife Kerttuli and a long-term influence in the activities of the mentally handicapped also nationwide.

Until his last days, war veterans and Rotarians were also particularly dear to the steep communities.

Love the sport reflected Jyrki’s activities all year, at a younger age tennis and volleyball – he was a founding member of Uimaharju Kari – and a bowling hobby that began in the 1980s and continued until last spring in Imatra’s veteran bowlers, where he also served as chairman and secretary.

Until very recently, he was also a familiar sight at the Imatra Ice Rink as a supporter of Ketterä.

The steepest As a result of skilful use of words, congratulatory poems as well as memoirs, own and borrowed aphorisms, and legendary chronicles over the years for the Tainionkoski Hunting Club’s deer boys and Enso-Gutzeit club’s little Christmas were born.

With his last text, he had time to welcome a new fourth-generation newcomer into the world. After the death of his spouse, Jyrki studied a lot The Bible and went to worship.

In his spare time Jyrki was happy to go to his summer cottage in Virmutjoki on the shores of Lake Saimaa for fishing, berry picking and mushroom picking, and often to tell the posterity about the history of Karelia, evacuation trips and the values ​​of life.

During his retirement, Jyrki met his former colleagues during trips and meetings with Enso’s staff seniors. This group also had the pleasure of getting to know Sortavala with Jyrki’s great guidance.

Kimmo Harkki

Eero Nikulainen

Heikki and Pekka Kääriäinen

The authors are Jyrki Kääriäinen’s former colleagues and his son.