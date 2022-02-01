Memoir Jussi Yli-Lahti 1950–2022

Master of Political Science Jussi Yli-Lahti died of severe illness at Meilahti Hospital in Helsinki on January 12, 2022. He was 71 years old, born in Ilmajoki on August 22, 1950.

Yli-Lahti wrote six boarders as students at Ilmajoki High School. He began his studies at the Helsinki University of Technology but switched to economics at the University of Helsinki, where he graduated with a master’s degree in political science. Based on his engineering studies, his colleagues referred to him as an “engineer”.

Yli-Lahti had a long career in the service of the Republic of Finland and the European Union. Yli-Lahti made an important contribution to the renovation of the city center in the 1980s.

Yli-Lahti made a significant contribution to the centre’s election victory in the 1991 parliamentary elections. He assisted the Prime Minister Esko Aho and the Minister of Trade and Industry Seppo Kääriäinen from 1991 to 1995.

In central government, Yli-Lahti worked in the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Employment and the Economy. In Brussels, he acted as an adviser in the office of EU Commissioner Olli Rehn and as a regional policy expert at the Finnish Mission to the EU.

Yli-Lahti believed in the power of things and programming as the cornerstone of democracy. He was already a visionary influencer of the green transition when the concept of sustainable development was born. Energy economics was one of the most important areas for an “engineer”. In the 21st century, at the European Commission, he was involved in the preparation of the EU’s pioneering energy and climate packages.

Yli-Lahti was an absolute expert in Finnish and European regional and structural fund policy. He saw the EU’s regional policy as an instrument for Finland’s survival – without any confrontation with Helsinki. In the preparation of EU affairs, he saw Finland’s interests in different situations and understood the goals and political situation of different countries, on the basis of which he proposed a rational policy.

In the field of politics Yli-Lahti was a modest but influential background influencer, whose judgment, even under intense pressure, aroused confidence. He said sharply, if necessary, regardless of who was the listener. As an analytical talker, he got along well with the media.

Yli-Lahti was an excellent author of speeches. He studied the deep currents of society with a close eye until the end of his life. With his unassuming style, he was a thoughtful and humorous, well-liked companion. Jussi was a straightforward South Ostrobothnian, so he also got along with the Savoans.

Yli-Lahti constantly strived to develop its skills. As an adult, he studied French and began playing golf on the greens of Brussels. He was a wide-ranging bench athlete who followed European football closely.

The rest of Jussi’s life was plagued by serious illness, but his mind worked as sharply as before. A strong will to live carried forward. Under Christmas 2021, even a strong grip began to scorch. The support of Jaana’s wife and family was Juss’s strength and the end of her life.

Seppo Kääriäinen

Olli Rehn

The authors are long-term colleagues of Jussi Yli-Lahti.