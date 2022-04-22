Memoir Jussi Hyvönen 1932–2022

Music teacher Jussi Hyvönen died in Oulu on March 21, 2022. He was 89 years old, born in Haapajärvi on July 17, 1932.

Jussi Hyvönen trained as a teacher at the Kajaani seminar, where non-students were also trained as teachers. After five years of studying, he applied for his first teaching post at Muuruvesi in 1958. He lived upstairs in the school and received a natural plot of land for farming, as was the custom at the time.

In the same year, however, he moved to rebuild Rovaniemi and became a teacher at the Central National School, where he taught for almost 40 years.

A major change in his teaching career took place in 1968 when he got to study music on a study trip to Hungary. There he followed the teaching of music from kindergarten all the way to the Liszt Academy.

Familiarity with the Kodály method formed the basis of his teaching. When applied to Finland, the competition of tunes with its various play variations and the learning of tunes by hand formed the basis of his music teaching. Jussi Hyvönen completed his education with courses e.g. At Klemetti College.

Rovaniemi was one of the first to establish a music class in 1971. The choir of the Music Classes, led by Hyvönen, grew into an institution that toured not only in Finland but also in Hungary and the North Kalot region.

The choir participated twice in the Neerpelt Children’s and Youth Choir Festival in Belgium, winning first prize in 1980.

Similarly, the choir hosted several choir visits and received guests from Hungary, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States, and Sweden. The friendship activities of the choirs were at their best in the internationalization education of young people.

Another Jussi Hyvönen made his significant career as a music critic for the Lapland People. Between 1973 and 1999, more than a thousand concert reviews were written.

As a critic of the Lapland People, he toured Lapland in concerts and at music festivals in Savonlinna, Kuhmo, Kaustinen, Naantali, Helsinki and Hetta.

Hyvönen was a respected teacher among both students and colleagues. He was an educator who always found the best in his students. His method was to support and encourage his students. Jussi’s smiling, restrained good humor and friendly nature towards students and co-workers was natural and contagious.

After retiring, Jussi Hyvönen traveled a lot around the world and visited his sons at their places of employment.

He always enjoyed the land. The cottage in Ylinamma, Rovaniemi, was a beloved place to relax. He relaxed while fishing and picking berries – no mushrooms were eaten in Ostrobothnia. Math hooks in winter and catfish and nets in summer. The self-canned Jokilahti perch and roach were a popular gift, as was the cold-smoked Hungarian sausage kolbász itself.

Jussi Hyvönen’s memory lives in hearts and music.

Pekka Hyvönen

Teuvo Ahvenjärvi

Tuomas Lampela

The authors are Jussi Hyvönen’s son, a colleague of teachers and a former student.