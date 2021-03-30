Jurisprudence

bachelor, glass artist Pyry-Jukka“Pyrtsi“Sarioladied on March 8, 2021 at his home in Helsinki. He was 77 years old, born in Helsinki on January 24, 1944.

As a child, Sariola was a skilled craftsman and sold his jewelery and enamel work at Hakaniemi Market Square. At school, he was one of the few boys who chose household as the subject. He was then an excellent cook, which family and friends enjoyed.

When young Sariola dreamed of studying art. However, the lawyer’s father was a stunt: the work also has to get by! After the army, Sariola applied to the Faculty of Law and during his studies he participated in the activities of the subject association Pykälä as a member of the board. Immediately after graduation, he was invited to work as an employment lawyer at the Confederation of Finnish Employers in 1970. In 1992, Työsuhdejuristit oy was founded at LTK to resolve company-specific employment disputes. Sariola served as the CEO of this company until his retirement.

As a negotiator, Sariola was calm, determined, familiar, solution-oriented and respectful of the other party. “Better a lean settlement than a fat dispute.” He also served as an alternate member of the Labor Court from 1977 to 1985.

In the strategy work of service employers in the early 2000s, Sariola played an important role: the union stepped out of the shadows into an influence.

In 1992 Jukka went to a tiffany glass course, and he was excited about founding Tiffans in 1994. After that, he became acquainted with glass melting technology. Jukka founded Studio E with three other glass artists. Under the name Pyry-Design, he made stylish dichroic jewelry that was also seen at the Castle party. Recycled glass from broken bus stops, on the other hand, created stunning glassware.

Jukka also had his gloomy moments. Thirty years ago, alcohol was gaining the upper hand. However, with the help of Clinic A, AA, and family, he became sober and grateful for the rest of his life. Jukka was a fun and humorous companion who could party without alcohol. He rejoices when we raise the cup to the work of life!

In his youth, Jukka was a skilled ping pong player. He later switched to golf. Spouse Tuula was a little better all the time, which made Jukka a big sap. Jukka was a really fast game opener. The doctrine came from ping pong: “When a white ball appears, you have to hit right away.”

After moving three years ago, at Kruunuvuorenranta, Jukka acted as the guardian of the interests of the residents and as the guardian of the construction phase of his housing association. This work was close to Jukka’s heart. A foundation was created for the operation, from which it is good to continue.

The marriage with Tuula lasted 46 years, and to Joy’s great delight, Grandpa became a grandfather when his daughter Anna had a baby girl before Christmas.

Jukka was a participatory, helpful, cultured and loving father.

Arto Ojala

Anna Sariola

The authors are Jukka Sariola’s colleague and daughter.