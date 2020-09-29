Supervisor

https://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=juha+karikoski

, playwright Juha Karikoskidied on July 19, 2020 at Terhokod in Helsinki. He was 61 years old, born on October 5, 1958 in Tervo.

Karikoski became interested in reading and movies very early on. After seeing his first real film at a cinema in Varkaus at the age of 6, he decided to become a big filmmaker. He was also interested in social issues at a young age, and he was active in the juvenile school of Juva High School.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

Before settling permanently in Helsinki, Karikoski spent a year in America, including as a waitress in the Grand Canyon.

He started at Rockradio, but the plot didn’t feel like his own. The first radio show was a five-part series she made together with Lilli Riihiranta. The series dealt with the youth culture of different decades. After the opening of the TV world, Karikoski participated, among other things Fair Meiner, Casino and Risk group to script and direct series.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

Karikoski wrote and directed several films and plays for children and young people in the 1980s. In the wake of won the grand prize in the Golden Coffin competition in Bulgaria. Humanity, warmth, humor and justice were strongly present in Karikoski’s work.

When TV and radio work declined during the recession in the 1990s, Karikoski wrote and directed Bingocomedy, which was successfully performed in restaurants in Southern Finland. He was hardworking and tenacious, even though funding was tight – there was always some project under development on the desktop.

Karikoski arranged and directed Jari Tervo’s production Pohjanhoviand a series of scripts About the boy from the police the first TV version.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

In 2005, Karikoski returned to the landscapes of his childhood with what he had written for Juva Salarakaswith comedy. The play, directed by Erkki Saarela, was performed at the Rapio Mill Theater, and it was a success.

When the end point of life approached, Juha began to delegate his unfinished work. The TV documentary was unfinished Hanging, which was recorded from the exhibition of graphic artist Outi Heiskanen at the Wäinö Aaltonen Museum in Turku. Radio documentary made by Karikoski about Heiskanen, Real stories, was completed a few years ago.

Also a dog-themed children’s book Bonnet, which featured Heiskanen ‘s illustration and Karikoski’ s text, was left out, as was a documentary about schooners such as Jan Mayen.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

Although life was challenging at times, Juha maintained a bright attitude and enthusiasm.

A wide circle of friends often received long wordy messages from him, always ending with a “Sunshine” greeting. The undersigned was also the most beloved of the friends, the Pimu dog. In the last posts, gratitude shone for entering Terhokoti.

Satu Karikoski

Juuso Hirvikangas

Tommi Ekholm

The authors are Juha Karikoski’s sister and friends.