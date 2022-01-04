Memoir Jouko Puustinen 1932–2021

Sports Advisor Jouko Olavi Puustinen died at his home in Kellokoski on December 4, 2021. He was 89 years old, born in Seinäjoki on November 21, 1932.

Puustinen lived his childhood in Seinäjoki, in the area of ​​Törnävä’s Thousand Mental Hospital. Both parents were mental nurses. The 30-square-foot birthplace was located under a restless compartment in the basement.

In his twenties, Puustinen left as a vicar, or substitute nurse, at the closed ward of Kellokoski Hospital and from there to the Nikkilä School of Mental Nursing.

In Nikkilä he met Topi Salo, the hospital’s sports counselor. The spark ignited and led Puustinen to the number 1 course for a sports technician at Vierumäki Sports College in 1957–1958.

Puustinen’s task was to move the staff, their children and patients. He did it for almost 40 years in his original way. He also moved the whole village, setting up three sports clubs there. He was a championship athletics coach. The time of one trained Marathon was 2.18.36.

“It all started with the men at the restless head of the closed ward, who moved to the hall behind the locks,” Puustinen recalled. He soon took the “Department of Seven Lifetimes” to the ski camp in Vierumäki: “There were no psychoses, no forced movements, no expressionless face.” No such group was seen in a sports college before. These travels have been shown on television on these trips.

From Since 1966, Puustinen has started taking groups of patients on a couple of weeks’ trips to Lapland and the shores of the Arctic Ocean in Norway, with a total of about 600 patients. This was revolutionary in the midst of an otherwise monotonous life in a hospital. A third of Lapland’s visitors returned home from the facility ahead of time.

The hospital’s sports hall had about 10,000 visits a year.

Wooden worked with the mentally handicapped. The mentally ill are not accepted as athletes with disabilities, let alone the Paralympics. That is why Puustinen organized the first athletics competitions of the Finnish Federation of Mental Health, an organization for people with disabilities in the field, in the late 1990s. The sports were long jump, shot put, 60 meter run and 1000 meter walk. The competitions have continued ever since.

“If exercise and physical fitness are lacking, all mental health work is lame,” Puustinen said.

He was awarded the title of Sports Adviser for his life’s work. Both the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister stated: more such advice is needed in our country.

Ilkka Taipale

The author is a colleague of Jouko Olavi Puustinen and a former chief physician of Kellokoski Hospital.