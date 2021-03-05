Motion picture cameraman

Jouko Paavonendied on December 13, 2020 in Helsinki.

He was 82 years old, born in Helsinki on February 1, 1938.

Paavonen the father was piano tuner Eemeli Paavonen, and the family lived part of the wartime in the center of Helsinki, on Uudenmaankatu.

“When a bomb hit the Triangle near our home on November 8, 1942, we did get to shelter, but I remember the shock when we returned home. All windows were scattered and the entire apartment was ice cold. What worried me most, however, was that my new watercolors had remained on the table and covered in shards of glass. They were a great treasure at the time, I painted a lot with them. ”

Paavonen once shared this childhood memory at his summer place in northern Norway. The cottage in the tundra landscape of Ruija was the key to Jouko Paavose.

Paavonen made a long career as a photographer at YLE and was a pioneer in his field.

He was a very well-liked photographer but quite a quiet man.

The image associated with the watercolors was the first personal memory he shared of himself. We had done it together Too thick for a butterfly film and moved around Finland looking for filming locations and filming.

Only later, when I visited Ruija with my husband, did I realize that everything Paavonen talked about that place had been just that personal. Ruija’s lack of nature was his mental landscape.

As I wondered how he and his wife, Leena, managed to drive 1,500 miles to the cottage, he laughed, “Because there’s nothing to look at.”

Paavonen wrote as a student at the Helsinki Normal Lyceum in 1958, first studied geology and paleontology at the University of Helsinki for a year, but ended up in the Ateneum’s Department of Camera Art as a photographer.

He started working as a photographer for YLE before graduating in 1963.

Paavonen loved his job and reluctantly retired in 2001. In almost forty years, he made a huge number of films, documentaries and filmed drama series.

The last major work was a three-part drama series based on Orvokki Auto’s books Nesting, directed by Timo Bergholm.

An important work of the early part of Paavonen’s career was a black and white film directed by Jukka Sipilä Aliisa, whose title role was played by the legendary Siiri Angerkoski.

Paavonen had time to work with many different generations of instructors. The amount of material he describes is enormous.

He drew all the pictures in advance while making a picture plan before the shots. His accuracy was great, even without watercolors.

When Too thick a butterfly During the shooting break in April, Paavonen went to the cottage in Ruija, the whole cottage was covered with snow. Paavonen climbed onto the roof with a shovel and dug in through the upstairs window.

That’s how he was in shooting situations, staying calm, developing a new angle of entry if some planned route didn’t pull. He filmed for the film and was famous for his shading shadows.

Heidi Köngäs

The author is a colleague of Jouko Paavonen.