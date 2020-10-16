Colonel

Jouko Kivimäkidied on September 5, 2020 in Espoo at the age of 75. He was born in Jämijärvi on February 15, 1945.

The rural environment taught the prospective officer useful practical skills and the ability to survive in the woods.

Niinisalon artillery shots and tube whites were heard and visible in Kivimäki’s childhood home yard. It certainly influenced career choice. The choice became clearer as a summer break in the Pori Brigade.

Kivimäki graduated as an artillery officer from the Cadet School in 1969. During the cadet period, he met his future spouse Kirsti.

First the Satakunta artillery regiment in Niinisalo was chosen as the place of service. From there, the career path took me to the Reserve Officers’ School in Hamina, from where the road led to studies at the Military Academy.

After the Military Academy, Kivimäki settled in Helsinki, serving in the Image Center, the General Staff Technical Office and the Defense Forces Computing Department. The career circle closed when he became Chief of Staff of the Artillery Brigade.

He retired in 1996.

In reserve Kivimäki continued active contact with the Defense Forces by participating in refresher exercises.

In November 1996, he was invited to the Estonian Project as an advisor to the Estonian Defense Forces Artillery. The work had to start from almost zero. As an example, only two suitable artillery-trained individuals were found in the personnel survey. Fortunately, one of them was a professional Estonian artillery manager.

Stone Hill made an action plan based on its experience. He emphasized his own role as an advisor. The Estonians themselves decided what kind of artillery they would build. Step by step, we ended up very close to the Finnish artillery model. The first shooting exercise on Estonian soil in 2004 demonstrated the functionality of the chosen model.

Estonians highly valued Kivimäki’s thorough and successful guidance, rewarding him with high marks of merit.

Stone Hill was interested in history, especially military history. He wrote several works on the history of field artillery and a book on the stages of the Jämijärvi residents during the wars.

Kivimäki focused on his work carefully and figured out the basics. He listened to his subordinates and was absolutely loyal to his superiors. Knowing he was right, he was ready to defend his opinions strictly.

He represented a strong cadet brother by actively participating in course meetings. Together with Kirst, they invited their cannonmate friends to their home for a garden party of a more mature people during the summer. They became the long-awaited summer highlight among friends.

Family was important to Kivimäki, and he was the support of children and grandchildren, the bedrock. The children could call when a problem arose.

As a father, he was always ready to help and give even his shirt off. He was fair, precise and had a sense of humor. He had a warm heart and a sharp head.

Olavi Jäppilä

Sari Kuurne

The authors are Jouko Kivimäki’s cadet brother and family friend and daughter.