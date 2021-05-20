Philosophical

Licentiate, Senior Research Fellow Jorma Vihtori Toivonen died at his home in Enonkoski on April 2, 2021. He was 90 years old, born in Vyborg on April 5, 1930.

The family moved to Kotka and from there to Kouvola, where Toivonen enrolled as a student in 1950. He began studying biology at the University of Helsinki in 1951. He completed his bachelor’s degree in philosophy in 1959 and his licentiate degree in 1969.

I hope his career began as a research biologist at the Fisheries Foundation in 1957 and continued in the Fisheries Research Office of the Board of Agriculture. From 1971 he worked as a researcher, specialist researcher and director of the Fish Farming Institute at the Game and Fisheries Research Institute until his retirement in 1993.

Toivonen knew the various aspects of fisheries research exceptionally extensively. The licentiate thesis dealt with pike stocks on the Finnish coast. Later, he was initiating and leading research on migratory fish, e.g. On the Teno River, the Tornio River and the Simojoki River. He also studied the management and results of lake salmon and lake trout, as well as the development and yield of lake fisheries.

North Major water power projects in Inarijärvi and the Kemi, Ii and Oulujoki rivers led Toivonen to investigate the effects of water regulation and river construction on fish production, as well as the dimensioning of compulsory management in inspection deliveries.

I hope expertise was needed in a number of international assignments. He was a member of the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES) working groups on Baltic salmon and sea trout from 1965 until the 1980s.

He worked as an expert in the Finnish-Soviet Commission for the Use of Transboundary Waters for more than a decade. In addition, he worked e.g. As an expert of the Baltic Sea Fisheries Agreement Commission.

Toivonen was also an expert in fish farming. When the goals of the state’s fish farming activities included ensuring the survival of the endangered Saimaa salmon and carp, a state fish farm was established in Enonkoski in the early 1980s. He was the first director of the department.

For decades Due to his continued research activities, Toivonen knew Finnish water bodies thoroughly and shared his knowledge with others. He was respected as a supervisor and co-worker and always ready to help students become familiar with the secrets of fish research. He maintained his open and happy nature throughout his life.

Jorm’s favorite hobby was fishing. In his retirement, he also did gardening.

Erkki Ikonen

Heikki Auvinen

Eero Jutila

The authors are friends and colleagues of Jorma Toivonen.