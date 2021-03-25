Lecturer

Jorma Jalmari Johannes Bruundied on January 5, 2021 in Lappeenranta at the age of 88. He was born in Lappeenranta on April 3, 1932.

Bruun lost his father when he was only two years old, after which he grew up with his mother. The lack of wartime increased self-employment, innovation and hard work from a young age.

The teenage years were marked by a varied sport, but the longest-running and most beloved hobby was gliding. Active activities in the Lappeenranta Aviation Association and the Aviation Museum were maintained until the very last years of life.

After graduation As a primary school teacher from the Helsinki Teacher Training Institute, Bruun began his career in Savitaipale at Havo School. He retired from the duties of a primary school lecturer in 1991 from Kappinen Secondary School in Lappeenranta.

In 1971, Bruun was elected chief shop steward of elementary school teachers belonging to the Confederation of Civil Servants and Civil Servants. During his time, numerous local negotiations took place, all of which ended in the victory of the chief shop steward and the trade union, as a result of which he was given the nickname “Grater-Bruun”.

In 1973, Bruun started as a member of the Educational Planning Board. He also served as a member of the South Karelian District Council of the Association of Primary School Teachers.

Jorma was highly regarded as a teacher by both students and colleagues. He was strict but fair and fair. His actions were guided by positive and solution-oriented thinking.

In addition, he was an excellent companion with enough funny stories.

Retire after moving, Jorma enjoyed boating and cottage together with his beloved Sinikka wife. A particularly important place until the very last years was the summer place in Puumala, where holidays and nice evening parties were celebrated together with friends and family. It was also fun to have fun with the grandchildren.

In his retirement, Jorma was still practicing using a word processing program by writing his own memoirs.

With them, we can return to his life over and over again and cherish a beautiful memory in our hearts. He was the best father and grandfather in the world.

Anne Bruun

The author is the daughter of Jorma Bruun.