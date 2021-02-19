American

musician Johnny Pacheco

musician Johnny Pachecodied Feb. 15, 2021, at a hospital in Teaneck, New Jersey.

He was 85 years old, born March 25, 1935 in the Caribbean, Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic, from where his family moved to New York in 1946.

Parkinson's disease in recent years afflicted Pacheco – born Juan Azarías Pacheco Knipping – lived in Fort Lee, New Jersey, from where he had been deported two days before his death due to hospital pneumonia.

As a percussionist and Pacheco, who began his career as a flutist in New York in the mid-1950s, was an exceptionally versatile and accomplishing professional who released forty albums in his own name, the first with his own orchestra in 1961.

His biggest achievement was still Fania, a record company that released another thousand albums. It and its artists raised the multicultural rhythmic music born in New York and called salsa in the 1970s to music from around the world.

Pacheco founded Fania in 1964 with American Italian lawyer Jerry Masucci. During its golden age of fifteen years, the company was also an international leader in salsa music.

Pacheco was Fania’s musical director as well as one of the musicians, composers, arrangers and producers.

He was also responsible for Fania All-Stars, a longtime title orchestra assembled from the company’s artists in 1968, which gathered more than 40,000 listeners for Yankee Stadium in New York in August 1973.

Pacheco and Masucci founded Fania to publish jazz-influenced dance music based on the Afro-Cuban tradition, but over time the company evolved more, a unifier of different “ethnic” communities.

Pachecon and Masucci’s roads were disputed in the late 1970s, when the former sold its stake in Fania to the latter.

The multi-award winning Pacheco still continued to perform, record and produce. The last of my albums Entre amigos he did in 2005.