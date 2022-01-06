Memoir Johanna Nurmi 1970–2021

Financial Advisors Johanna Nurmi died at his home in Helsinki on December 4, 2021. He was 51 years old, born in Turku on July 14, 1970.

Nurmi had more than 20 years of career in the Ministry of Finance as a developer of administrative policy. He played an important role in the organization of all three Finnish EU presidencies and in the production of content.

His contribution to the development of a common European self-assessment of the quality of public administration and services was significant. He contributed to the image of Finland as an advocate of good governance.

At home Nurmi’s role was central to developing the quality of public services. One important example is the General Secretariat of the Digi Everyday Advisory Board. Long-term efforts were also made to promote open government and closer cooperation between government and civil society.

Internationally and domestically, he built bridges between research and practice and served as chairman of the Finnish Evaluation Association for a long time.

When news of Nurmi’s sudden departure reached international administrative developers and researchers, mourning messages began to arrive from all over Europe. The messages were also very personal, not just official recollections of the institutions. This describes Johanna’s position and significance. Above all, he was a cordial person, a trusted and desired partner.

He left a significant gap in the development of governance, but his colleagues and extensive network of cooperation in particular missed him as an open, approachable person. He was asked and asked for help, and he always gave it.

Johannan There were four important cities in life: Turku, Rauma, Tampere and Helsinki. He spent his childhood and youth in Turku and Rauma. He was left with a circle of friends from Rauma, who met regularly, inviting meetings for art therapy. These friends were important to him. He graduated from the University of Tampere with a licentiate in social policy in 1999. He had a career in Helsinki.

The sea was always important to Johanna. He remembered the long sails of his childhood with his family with great warmth. Living in the seaside Suomenlinna was a significant experience for him. He bought his own apartment in Puotila, one of the reasons being that you could see the sea from the balcony.

As a family member Johanna was accepting, friendly but also with strong support. He continued to be a spiritual support and safety for his sick parents until his last day.

Johanna’s work was interrupted, but she had time to give a lot to her homeland. For this he was awarded a medal which, unfortunately, he himself was unfortunately unable to receive.

Matti Nurmi

Katju Holkeri

Olli-Pekka Rissanen

The authors are Johanna Nurmi’s father and friends and colleagues.